McDonald's Has a Secret Menu Item Called 'the McBrunch' — but It’s Only Available at a Certain Time

TikTok users have documented themselves ordering the McDonald's item with two patties, bacon, scrambled eggs, and a hash brown

Most McDonald’s aficionados know that U.S. locations serve breakfast until 10 a.m. — but not everyone is privy to a secret menu item that can be ordered during the quick transition from breakfast to lunch.

According to a TikTok posted by @tommywinkler — who refers to himself as The Food Guy — there is burger colloquially known as the McBrunch. It marries two cheeseburger patties, bacon, scrambled eggs (not the round McMuffin variety), and a hash brown between two sesame seed buns.

Since the chain switches to serving staples like burgers, fries, nuggets, and other savory offerings after 10, fans can really only request it around 10:35 a.m. when all ingredients are near the grill, according to The Food Guy, who tested it out for himself.

The McBrunch has been a mainstream McDonald’s menu item in Australia for quite a while. The staple item, known as the Big Brekkie Burger down under, brings together the same ingredients as the McBrunch burger, including: two burger patties, a hash brown, melted cheese, bacon, and an egg — but it also includes “a dollop of BBQ sauce,” according to the McDonald’s Australia website. Like the McBrunch, though, it isn’t available all day — guests can only order it before 10:30 a.m., at participating locations.

A representative for McDonald's did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on the McBrunch, but in 2020, PEOPLE confirmed the existence of a secret menu.

“We know our customers are really creative, and they tell us all the time that they enjoy customizing our menu,” the spokesperson told PEOPLE at the time.

PEOPLE also reported that a McDonald’s manager took to a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” thread, who said that anyone can make “grill orders,” meaning they can “add, remove or change ingredients by special request.”

However, it’s important to note that not everyone working behind the register knows popular secret menu items by name, so it’s important to describe what you want as a grill order.

“If you explain what it is, and are willing to pay for all the ingredients, it’s just another ‘grill order’ that we can make up," the manager added in the Reddit thread.

On Tuesday, the Golden Arches revealed two new sauces joining the menu lineup. The new sweet and spicy jam sauce and mambo sauce are two spicy condiments inspired by regional flavors.

The sweet and spicy jam sauce is similar to a pepper jelly. It has a bit of a fruit forward flavor with a hint of spice from cayenne and tongue-tingling Szechuan peppercorns.

The mambo sauce created by McDonald’s is inspired by the popular barbecue-style sauce found in Washington D.C. and Chicago. The condiment has a ton of acidity and sweetness that gets followed by a slowly-building heat that’s perfect for nuggets, fries, sandwiches and even hashbrowns.

