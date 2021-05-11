McDonald's Redesigns Coffee Cups to Promote COVID Vaccine in Partnership with Biden Administration

Eric Todisco
·2 min read

McDonald's McDonald's

McDonald's is doing its part to promote the COVID-19 vaccine across the U.S.

On Tuesday, the fast food chain announced a new partnership with the Biden Administration that will kick off with vaccine information on a McDonald's billboard in Times Square.

The billboard will feature information from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the White House's We Can Do This campaign, which directs people to nearby vaccine appointments and offers safety information.

Then in July, McDonald's will offer redesigned McCafe cups and delivery seal stickers featuring the "We Can Do This" slogan and design.

"We all want to protect ourselves and our loved ones and be together with our communities again. McDonald's is excited to be doing our part for the people we serve, providing them with simple information that can help keep them safe," Genna Gent, McDonald's USA Vice President for Global Public Policy and Government Relations, said. "This is a team effort – it takes all of us. We're proud to enter this partnership to provide trusted, independently verified information about COVID-19 vaccines to our customers in the nearly 14,000 communities we serve."

RELATED: FDA Approves Pfizer COVID Vaccine for 12- to 15-Year Olds

The promotion will last several weeks and the "We Can Do This" slogan will be printed on around 50 million cups, according to CNN.

"Thanks to McDonalds, people will now be able to get trusted information about vaccines when they grab a cup of coffee or order a meal," said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. "Ending this pandemic requires all of us working together to do our part, including encouraging our friends and family to get vaccinated. This effort will help more people make informed decisions about their health and learn about steps they can take to protect themselves and their communities."

Getty

RELATED: Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Donuts to Anyone Who Brings in Their COVID Vaccination Card for the Rest of the Year

The We Can Do This campaign launched in March with the goal of encouraging all Americans to get vaccinated as a means of ending the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Tuesday, over 152 million people (46 percent of the total U.S. population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of that amount, over 115 million people (34.8 percent of the population) have received both doses and are fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the CDC.

However, the vaccination rate has recently declined over the past month, which has led to many officials and businesses — McDonald's included — to encourage those that are hesitant to get vaccinated.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.

