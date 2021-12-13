McDonald's Is Open On Christmas So You Can Fill Up On Nuggets Instead Of Dried Out Ham

Photo credit: S3studio - Getty Images

When you think of Christmas, you probably think of family, movies, traditions, and of course, food. Maybe you think of long drives to and from a relative's house. Maybe you mostly celebrate on Christmas Eve like my family, in which case Christmas Day is more of a recovery day. I'm not sure about you, but when I need a little pick-me-up, fast food really does the trick. Related: This all makes me wonder, is McDonald's open on Christmas Day? Asking for a friend myself.

My family does the whole classy dinner situation on Christmas Eve. We've got the whole "eat, drink, and be merry" thing down pat. So when I wake up on Christmas Day, there's not much else to do besides eat leftovers, which can be a bore after scarfing them down the night before. I feel like some McNuggets on Christmas would hit different. And if the ice cream machine isn't broken? That'd be a Christmas miracle if I ever saw one.

So, I did some digging. First, I went to the internet because how else do people learn things? According to a McDonald's representative who talked to Country Living, "Ninety-five percent of McDonald's restaurants are independently owned and operated, so the holiday business hours will vary by location." Their own website essentially says the same.

All that really means is that you should probably call in to your local Mickey D's and ask them what's going on at their location on the big day before you pull up to the drive-thru. It's always better to know ahead of time to save yourself from having to pout in the corner on Christmas. And if your McDonald's happens to be closed this holiday? Welp, there are always leftovers.

