McDonald's Named by Fortune as One of World's Most Admired Companies

McDonald's Corporation
·1 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2023 / McDonald's was just named one the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune for the 15th consecutive year, and we couldn't be prouder.

McDonald's impact around the world is massive, driven by our purpose to feed and foster communities. This recognition for the admirable work our teams are doing for the 15th year running by Fortune is a true testament to the passion and power of our global System. So proud to see it!

World's Most Admired Companies

McDonald's Corporation, Friday, March 3, 2023, Press release picture
