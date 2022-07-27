McDonald's hikes price of cheeseburger for first time in 14 years

mcdonalds cheeseburger

McDonald's is raising the price of its cheeseburgers for the first time in 14 years, in the latest sign of mounting pressures on consumers.

It means the price of the fast food giant's cheeseburgers will be more than a pound for the first time, costing £1.19 up from 99pc.

McDonald's said the increase was necessary as it tries to cope with "incredibly challenging times".

Alistair Macrow, chief executive officer of McDonald's UK and Ireland, said: "Just like you, our company, our franchisees who own and operate our restaurants, and our suppliers are all feeling the impact of rising inflation', meaning prices will now have to go up."

McDonald's said other menu items were also set to become between 10p and 20p more expensive over the summer, although some items would be unaffected.

It added: "We understand that any price increases are not good news, but we have delayed and minimised these changes for as long as we could."

It comes as the latest restaurant to warn over soaring costs, with electricity and ingredients prices both pushing higher. Inflation hit a 40-year-high in June, up at 9.4pc compared to 9.1pc in May.

McDonald's earlier this month said it was rolling out a new loyalty scheme in the UK, where customers could get points to spend in store when buying meals.