McDonald's Is Finally Bringing Back This Cult-Favorite Burger

The Double Big Mac is returning to McDonald's menus on January 24.

McDonald's fans shared that they can't wait to try the burger on social media.

This news comes after McDonald's said they're improving their burgers in 2024.

McDonald's fans can expect a blast from the past this month as the restaurant is bringing back a popular menu item. And before you start to moan and groan, no, it isn't the McRib. This time around, the Double Big Mac will reclaim its place on the McDonald's menu, but only for a limited time.

Nation's Restaurant News reports that the behemoth of a burger will include four beef patties (yes, four!), additional Big Mac sauce, pickles, shredded lettuce, chopped onions, and American cheese.

Although the Double Big Mac won't be available until January 24, excitement for its long-awaited return is already brewing on social media. Some people are even willing to camp out to get their hands on the menu item (we don't think that'll be necessary though).

"A double Big Mac?? Smh I might camp out in the parking lot for one," one person tweeted. They then added that the "Big Mac sauce brings it out of you sometimes."

Even Big Mac nonbelievers have somehow been charmed into trying out the Double Big Mac.

"McDonald's Double Big Mac coming soon to US restaurants I don’t normally do big Macs but yes please!" said another user on X.

News of the Double Big Mac's return comes just one month after McDonald's announced that it was trying to create the “best burgers ever” this year. The fast food restaurant also hinted at a “larger burger" for the new year, and it looks like customers will be getting that much sooner than expected.

