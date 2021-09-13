McDonald's Customer Killed by 'Freak Accident' in Drive-Thru Identified as Vancouver Father of 2

tony eyles family

A Vancouver man who was killed by his own car at a McDonald's drive-thru last week has been identified.

Tony Eyles, 42, was "an amazing husband, father, friend and coworker," his loved ones wrote on a GoFundMe campaign created in his memory.

The father of two was "the kind of guy who would give you the shirt off his back," his brother-in-law Neal Pender told CTV News. "He was just the most doting father and the most loving husband…he was just the perfect guy."

Eyles was crushed by his own car last Wednesday after he dropped his bank card on the ground and exited the vehicle to try to retrieve it.

Eyles is survived by his wife Caitlin, as well as a son and a daughter. He died just a few weeks before celebrating his ninth wedding anniversary, Pender told News 1130.

"[The kids] have made some comments about how much they are already missing their dad. His son said to me yesterday, 'I only got to know my dad for eight years, it's not long enough,' " Pender said. "It's impossible to say anything to him about that other than just reminding him about how awesome his dad was. My sister is struggling, of course."

He continued, "He's just the perfect dad, the perfect husband. You know, I looked up to him."

Surveillance footage captured of the incident showed that Eyles — who was not identified at the time — was paying for his food around 5:30 a.m. when he dropped his bank card on the floor, police said. As he opened the door and went to pick up the card, his still-moving car rolled forward, pinning him between the car door and against a structural piece of the restaurant.

He was unable to free himself from the vehicle and was crushed, authorities said.

"This is an absolutely heartbreaking scenario, Vancouver Police Constable Tania Visintin said in a release. "Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of this man."

The Vancouver Police Collision Investigation Unit and the B.C. Coroners Service are currently investigating the incident.

Those who may have witnessed the incident or who might have captured it on dash-cam footage while driving in the area are being asked to call investigators at 604-717-3012.