McDonald's Canada President & CEO John Betts to Retire After Transformational Impact on Canadian Business

TORONTO, June 30, 2020 /CNW/ - McDonald's Canada today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, John Betts, will retire following 12 years at the helm of the Canadian organization. Mr. Betts will be best remembered for his relentless focus on innovation and drive to optimize the McDonald's Canada business model.

- (CNW Group/McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Ltd.)

Mr. Betts achieved and sustained strong business momentum at McDonald's Canada with significant increases in annual sales and guest counts, driven by his pursuit of market-leading innovations in guest experience for the quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

During his time with McDonald's Canada, Mr. Betts led the most significant restaurant brand transformation in the organization's Canadian history. Under his leadership, McDonald's Canada modernized the look, feel and function of the majority of its more than 1,400 restaurants across the country.

Significant milestones of the McDonald's Canada brand evolution during Mr. Betts' tenure include the launch, extreme success and subsequent expansion of the McCafé brand; the introduction of All-Day Breakfast; being a founding member of the Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (GRSB), alongside other leading organizations; and, spearheading the company's ongoing commitment to sustainability.

These successes were made possible by substantial ongoing investment in transforming the in-restaurant guest experience and launching the brand into the digital age with McDelivery and the My McD's mobile app. Today, McDonald's is a favourite and trusted destination among Canadians for premium coffee.

"I came into this role 12 years ago recognizing the immense potential of the McDonald's Canada business, to align franchisees, employees and suppliers under the single focus of delivering the best possible guest experience to the Canadian market," said Mr. Betts. "I am tremendously proud of what we have accomplished together as one team, and our success is a testament to what people and collaboration can achieve. I am confident this success will continue in the years ahead."

Story continues

McDonald's Canada will appoint Jacques Mignault to succeed Mr. Betts on August 1, 2020, when he returns to the Canadian business after a successful tenure as Managing Director of McDonald's Switzerland. Over the last three years, Jacques successfully led the turnaround of the Swiss market to achieve record results. He focused on modernizing the restaurants and advancing both the digital and McDelivery experience to grow the business and meet the needs of the Swiss consumer.

"I am incredibly excited to be returning home to lead the McDonald's Canada business. John is truly a visionary and the business achieved remarkable things under his leadership. It is an honour to be continuing his legacy of working as one team to bring our guests the very best," said Mr. Mignault. "Throughout my time in Switzerland, I've kept the Canadian team in my heart, and look forward to maintaining the growth of the Canadian business."

Mr. Betts began his journey with McDonald's 50 years ago in 1970. As a crew member in Southampton, New York, he recognized early on the important role McDonald's plays in its communities and its many opportunities for career growth. Mr. Betts held numerous roles of increasing responsibility in operations, field service, training and purchasing throughout the U.S. before becoming the Canadian leader in 2008.

Today, Canada is recognized across the McDonald's global network as a market that leads in innovation, in no small part due to Mr. Betts' dedication to sharing best practices with other regions. His leadership has been recognized through several designations, including McDonald's prestigious Presidents' Award—reserved for the top one per cent of McDonald's employees globally—and an induction into the American Marketing Association's Marketing Hall of Legends.

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canadians welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving close to three million guests every day. Together with our franchisees, we proudly employ nearly 100,000 people from coast-to-coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent entrepreneurs. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada visit McDonalds.ca.

SOURCE McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Ltd.





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2020/30/c4849.html