McDonald's Canada announces plan for transitioning back to take-out service

Restaurants making careful preparations to gradually welcome guests back into restaurants safely; 30 locations to test new health and safety measures before national roll-out

TORONTO , May 14, 2020 /CNW/ - McDonald's Canada today announced its plan for welcoming guests back into its restaurants, beginning with the reintroduction of take-out service. This will begin with 30 restaurants that will test new protective measures and procedures that will be monitored and adapted for restaurants nationally. Through a gradual and careful transition period, additional locations will follow as the new measures are proven and as local health authorities allow.

"To keep our guests and hardworking employees safe, we're approaching every stage of this transition gradually, beginning with enhanced safeguards in a small group of restaurants that we will test and learn from," said Doug Fry , Senior Director, National Operations, McDonald's Canada . "We will continue to take the lead from all levels of government and local health authorities as we monitor and adapt what's necessary in these test restaurants."

The 30 test locations welcoming guests back in-restaurant for take-out service will start with the following measures in place:

Restaurants will re-open for take-out service in addition to remaining open for McDelivery, Curbside Service and Drive-Thru. Dining room seating and Play Places will remain closed.

Contact-free service will extend to in-restaurant take-out

There will be dedicated restaurant entrances and exits, with social distancing markings inside and out, for both guests and McDelivery drivers.

Every second register will be used in-restaurant and will be fitted with protective screens

High-touch areas will be sanitized frequently including kiosks and washrooms, which will both be open.

Drink refills and reusable mugs will remain on hold, and condiment stations closed.

The number of guests permitted inside a restaurant at one time will be limited based on restaurant size.





Story continues

Every precaution will be taken to ensure each employee feels comfortable working and is healthy before each shift. All restaurant employees will be provided disposable, non-medical masks, as well as gloves for those employees that handle cash and present guest orders, while continuing to adhere to strict handwashing procedures. Wellness checks will be performed at the start of a shift for all restaurant employees. As previously, any employee not feeling well will be sent home to self-isolate.

"We are committed to providing Canadians with a safe environment and trusted source of quick and affordable meals at a time when so many other options are unavailable," said John Betts , President and CEO, McDonald's Canada . "As we prepare to welcome guests back into our restaurants, we will purposely ensure our transition back to take-out service happens at the right time in the right way. Our guests and our people expect that from us."

Since the start of the pandemic, McDonald's Canada has listened to and followed guidance from government and public health authorities with regards to safely continuing operations, pivoting quickly to closing dining rooms and serving guests safely via Drive-Thru, McDelivery and Curbside Service. As restaurants begin to welcome guests back for take-out service during this trial period, McDonald's will continue to work closely with these organizations to ensure all changes are made responsibly, and at the appropriate time, to maintain the health and well-being of our crew and guests.

For more information on McDonald's Canada's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit McDonalds.ca.

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canadians welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia . Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving close to three million guests every day. Together with our franchisees, we proudly employ nearly 100,000 people from coast-to-coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent entrepreneurs. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada . For more information on McDonald's Canada visit McDonalds.ca.

