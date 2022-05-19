McDonald's finds local buyer for Russian business

·2 min read

McDonald's has found a local buyer for its Russian business, after the war in Ukraine pushed it to quit the country.

Alexander Govor, who currently operates 25 McDonald's restaurants in Siberia, will take on the firm's 850 restaurants and staff, operating them under a new brand, the fast food giant said.

It did not disclose the sale price, but has warned investors it would take a more than $1bn hit from the exit.

McDonald's had operated in Russia for more than 30 years.

The opening of its first restaurant in Moscow in 1990 came to symbolise a thaw in Cold War tensions.

A year later, the Soviet Union collapsed and Russia opened up its economy to companies from the West. More than three decades later, however, it is one of a growing number of corporations pulling out as the war in Ukraine and western sanctions make it difficult to operate.

McDonald's said it expected the deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, to close in coming weeks.

Mr Govor has been a licensee of McDonald's since 2015. He is also co-founder of Neftekhimservice, a refining company, and a board member of another firm that owns the Park Inn hotel and private clinics in Siberia.

Russia's Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said the deal was the result of a "long and difficult" negotiation process and the government would provide Mr Govor with all the necessary assistance to set up operations.

The terms provide for McDonald's 62,000 staff in Russia to be retained for at least two years, with their existing pay and Mr Govor will pay the salaries of corporate staff in Russia until the deal is completed.

McDonald's will retain its trademark in the country, it said, but the restaurants will be stripped of their menu, logo and other branding.

Announcing plans for the sale earlier this week, chief executive Chris Kempczinski called the decision "extremely difficult".

"However, we have a commitment to our global community and must remain steadfast in our values. And our commitment to our values means that we can no longer keep the arches shining there," he said.

McDonald's suspended operations at its restaurants in Russia, most of which it owned directly, in March, citing the "humanitarian crisis" and "unpredictable operating environment" caused by the Ukraine war.

Last year, Russia and Ukraine accounted for about 9% of the company's revenue.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ukraine's PM and G7 finance ministers discuss steps to recover from war

    Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Thursday he and the finance ministers of the Group of Seven rich nations had discussed "practical steps" to help Ukraine recover from the war with Russia. In a separate statement, the government said Shmyhal also sought more financial aid to cover Ukraine's monthly budget deficit of around $5 billion. He also welcomed the proposal of the European Commission to provide Ukraine with 9 billion euros ($9.51 billion) in macro-financial assistance.

  • Harry Styles calls for ‘backlash’ against attacks on abortion rights

    ‘I just don’t think that anyone should be able to make decisions about anyone else’s body’

  • Court rules Manitoba's move on federal child welfare allowance violated charter

    WINNIPEG — A Manitoba judge has ruled the province violated the Charter of Rights and Freedoms by holding back hundreds of millions of dollars from child welfare agencies. The former NDP government started the clawback of the federal allowance for children in care in 2006, and the Progressive Conservative government continued the practice for three years until stopping it in 2019. The Tory government also introduced a bill aimed at preventing any lawsuits over the clawback. Indigenous child welf

  • Ukrainian troops surrendering at Mariupol registered as POWs

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Hundreds more Ukrainian fighters who made their stand inside Mariupol's bombed-out steel plant surrendered, bringing the total to over 1,700, Russia said Thursday, amid international fears about the fate of the prisoners in Moscow's hands. The Red Cross worked to register the soldiers as prisoners of war in a step toward ensuring their humane treatment under the Geneva Conventions. Meanwhile, in the first war crimes trial held by Ukraine, a captured Russian soldier testified

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Russia refuses to lift blockade despite UN warning of global famine

    We were once pro-Russian ... but now we’ve switched sides Ukraine’s amputees and the images the world needs to see Russia's laser weapon 'can destroy satellites 900 miles above Earth' Putin purges top generals over Kharkiv failure and Moskva sinking Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Mother of Russian sailor lost contact with her son after his warship sank and says she's trying to avoid saying 'very harsh things' about the Kremlin

    The Ukrainians attacked the warship — loaded with military supplies and artillery — on April 14, sinking the Moskva with anti-ship missiles.

  • Brian Kemp Appears On Track To Hand Trump His Highest Profile Endorsement Loss

    The first-term Georgia governor refused Trump’s demand that he help overturn his 2020 election loss, and Trump has tried to end Kemp’s career because of it.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Filming an "At-Home" Docuseries for Netflix

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly filming an at-home style docuseries for Netflix and have allowed cameras into their house in Montecito.

  • Ukrainian soldier fighting Russia says his own parents are convinced by Putin's propaganda and think he's on the wrong side

    Ukrainian soldier Cpl. Andrii Shadrin said his own parents' media diet in Crimea leaves them convinced that he is fighting on behalf of Nazis.

  • Ukraine morning briefing: Five developments as Russian civilian killed

    A truck driver is believed to be one of the first Russian civilians to die during the war. The man and others were injured in southwestern Russia after an attack in a village on the border with Ukraine, the governor of Kursk region said on Thursday.

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Chapman error sets up Rays' big inning in 3-0 win over Jays

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Matt Chapman's throwing error allowed Tampa Bay to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning, and the Rays went on to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 on Sunday. Jeffrey Springs combined with four relievers on a five-hitter for the Rays, who took two of three from Toronto. Matt Wisler (2-1) took over with two outs in the fifth and worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings, and Andrew Kittredge pitched the ninth for his fifth save in seven attempts. The Rays generated a minimum of

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Should the Leafs replace Sheldon Keefe with Barry Trotz?

    Arguably the best coach in the NHL is a free agent. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss if Barry Trotz could help the Maple Leafs get over the hump.

  • Cavallini finds scoring touch as Whitecaps navigate condensed schedule

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini believes Vancouver Whitecaps fans are finally getting a glimpse of the team's Canadian star. And with a goal and two assists in his last two Major League Soccer games, Lucas Cavallini is finding his form at the perfect time. “I think that finally this is the real Lucas. This is the real (designated player) that we signed, a guy that he fights every ball, he helps us in build up," Sartini, the club's head coach, said Tuesday. "He never changed his attitude even in the da

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a