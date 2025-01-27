McDonald's All-American Game 2025: Boys, girls rosters for high school all-star showcase

The McDonald’s All-American Game is the preeminent showcase for the top high-school basketball talent in the country, an event that has previously served as a stage for the likes of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Patrick Ewing, Kevin Durant and many others long before they became NBA superstars.

The next group of players who have the chance to follow in those illustrious footsteps has now been decided.

Boys and girls rosters for the 2025 McDonald’s All-American Game were unveiled Monday, a pair of lists loaded with the best prep talent from across the country.

The group of boys invitees is headlined by BYU-bound AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 player in the 2025 recruiting class and one of the most hyped prospects in recent years, as well as twins Cameron and Cayden Boozer, who are both committed to Duke, following in the footsteps of their father, former NBA all-star Carlos Boozer.

Among those who will be participating in the girls game are No. 1 recruit Aaliyah Chavez, who is uncommitted, as well as Sienna Betts and Jasmine Davidson, who have committed to UCLA and USC, respectively.

The boys and girls’ games will take place on April 1 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, home of the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets and WNBA’s New York Liberty. The girls game will air at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 while the boys game will follow at 9 p.m. and air on ESPN.

The games will be preceded by a dunk contest, a 3-point competition and a game of knockout, all of which will be held on March 31.

McDonald’s All-American rosters 2025

Here’s a look at the boys and girls rosters for the 2025 McDonald’s All-American game, which are divided into east and west teams. Players are listed in alphabetical order, with their college commitment, if they’ve made one, in parentheses.

Boys game

East team

F Shon Abaev, Calvary Christian (Cincinnati)

G Darius Acuff Jr., IMG Academy (Arkansas)

G Darius Adams, La Lumiere School (UConn)

F Nate Ament, Highland School

F Cameron Boozer, Christopher Columbus High School (Duke)

G Cayden Boozer, Christopher Columbus High School (Duke)

F Jalen Haralson, La Lumiere School (Notre Dame)

G Isiah Harwell, Wasatch Academy (Houston)

F Trey McKenney, St. Mary’s Preparatory (Michigan)

C Malachi Moreno, Great Crossing High School (Kentucky)

G Braylon Mullins, Greenfield-Central High School (UConn)

C Eric Reibe, Bullis School (UConn)

West team

G Alijah Arenas, Chatsworth High School

G Mikel Brown Jr., DME Academy (Louisville)

F Nike Bundalo, Prolific Prep (Washington)

G Brayden Burries, Eleanor Roosevelt High School

C Chris Cenac Jr., Link Academy (Houston)

F AJ Dybantsa, Utah Prep (BYU)

F Nikolas Khamenia, Harvard-Westlake School (Duke)

F Koa Peat, Perry High School

G Darryn Peterson, Prolific Prep (Kansas)

G Meleek Thomas, Overtime Elite Academy (Arkansas)

F Caleb Wilson, Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School (North Carolina)

F Tounde Yessoufou, St. Joseph High School (Baylor)

Girls game

East team

F Nyla Brooks, Bishop Ireton High School (North Carolina)

F Kaelyn Carroll, Tabor Academy (Kentucky)

G Jaida Civil, Palm Bay Magnet High (Tennessee)

G Aaliyah Crump, Montverde Academy (Texas)

F Jaliya Davis, Blue Valley North High School (Kansas)

G ZaKiyah Johnson, Sacred Heart Academy (LSU)

F Leah Macy, Bethlehem High School (Notre Dame)

F Agot Makeer, Montverde Academy

G Mia Pauldo, Morris Catholic High School (Tennessee)

F Deniya Prawl, IMG Academy (Tennessee)

F Lara Somfai, IMG Academy (Stanford)

G Hailee Swain, Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School (Stanford)

West team

G Darianna Alexander, Purcell Marian High School (Cincinnati)

F Sienna Betts, Grandview High School (UCLA)

G Aaliyah Chavez, Monterey High School

G Jasmine Davidson, Clackamas High School (USC)

G Addison Deal, Mater Dei High School (Iowa)

F Alexandra Eschmeyer, Peak to Peak Charter School (Stanford)

F Grace Knox, Etiwanda High School (LSU)

F Ayla McDowell, Cypress Springs High School (South Carolina)

F Brynn McGaughy, Central Valley High School (Washington)

G Aliyahna Morris, Etiwanda High School (Cal)

G Emilee Skinner, Ridgeline High School (Duke)

G Jordan Speiser, Lutheran High School (Kansas State)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: McDonald's All-American Game 2025 boys and girls basketball rosters