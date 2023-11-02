Advertisement

A McDonald’s restaurant that has operated in Wichita for nearly 60 years has closed ‘for good’

Denise Neil
A McDonald’s restaurant that has operated in Wichita for nearly 60 years has closed “for good,” according to signs posted on the restaurant’s doors.

The restaurant at 1050 N. Broadway closed on Tuesday, the signs say. It was one of many owned by Lane Enterprises, the main McDonald’s franchisee in Wichita. Michael Lane owns the restaurant at 1050 N. Broadway, said his father, Bob Lane, who started Lane Enterprises in 1965. The company owns around 35 McDonald’s in Kansas, according to its website.

I’ve left a message for Michael Lane and about the closing and will update this post when I hear back.

It appears that the North Broadway McDonald’s opened in 1965.

A sign posted on the door of the McDonald’s at 1050 N. Broadway thanks customers for their years of business.
