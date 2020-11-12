McDonald’s praised for ‘emotional’ Christmas advert about a mother reconnecting with her teenage son

McDonald’s has released its Christmas advert for 2020 and it has tugged on the heartstrings of viewers across the UK.

Titled “Inner Child”, the animated 90-second clip follows the story of a mother trying to get her teenage son, Tom, in the festive spirit by taking part in family rituals.

The advert starts with the mother bursting excitedly into her son’s bedroom with a box full of Christmas decorations for the tree. An image of Tom’s inner child appears excitedly in his stomach, but teenage Tom could not be less interested and turns his back to continue playing computer games.

In the next clip, they pair visit a Christmas market but, when his mother tries to make him laugh by pretending to be a reindeer, he becomes embarrassed and walks behind her with his headphones in and his phone in hand.

On the car journey home, the mother decides to stop at a McDonald's Drive Thru, where they collect some food, including a bag of carrots, labelled as “reindeer treats”, which Tom sneaks into his pocket.

When they return home, it seems Tom has had a change of heart and engages in a snowball fight with his mother, before helping to decorate the tree and laying out a glass of milk and the reindeer treats ready for Santa's arrival.

View photos McDonald’s More

The advert ends with a still image of the mother and son’s terraced street as a message appears, asking “Are you reindeer ready?”

Social media users have praised McDonald’s for its 2020 festive offering, with many calling it “emotional” and saying to reduced them to tears.

View photos McDonald’s More

“I don’t know if it’s 2020 or my eternal love for McDonald’s chips...but this is the first Christmas advert ever to hit me in the feels,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another added: “Omgg the Mcdonald’s christmas advert, I’m crying.”

A third person commented: “It’s not even 9 o’clock yet and I am bawling over the McDonald’s christmas advert.”

I don’t know if it’s 2020 or my eternal love for McDonald’s chips...but this is the first Christmas advert ever to hit me in the feels ❤️ https://t.co/knRZ5v2AGU — Jennie Longdon (@JennieLongdon) November 12, 2020

My hormones be all over the place just cried at the McDonald’s Christmas advert — camerontobenas (@camerontobenasx) November 12, 2020

It’s not even 9 o’clock yet and I am bawling over the McDonald’s christmas advert — Georgia (@_georgianewman) November 12, 2020

Story continues