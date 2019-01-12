McDonald lifts Northern Kentucky over Wright State 68-64

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) -- Drew McDonald had 22 points and 12 rebounds and made a pair of key baskets late as Northern Kentucky won its 11th straight home game, edging Wright State 68-64 on Friday night.

McDonald gave the Norse the lead for good on a layup that made it 64-62 with 1:22 left and made it a five-point lead on a 3-pointer with 40 seconds to go.

Northern Kentucky took control early in the second half and never trailed after taking a 40-39 lead. Wright State tied it at 56, 60 and 62.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jalen Tate had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Norse (14-4, 4-1 Horizon League). Tyler Sharpe added 14 points.

Loudon Love had 16 points for the Raiders (8-10, 2-3). Mark Hughes added 14 points and six rebounds. Cole Gentry had 12 points.

McDonald was 5 of 8 from 3-point range but the rest of the Norse were 1 of 14. Wright State was 3 of 15 from the arc.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com