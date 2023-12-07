McDonald’s to launch new coffee chain to rival Starbucks

McDonald's has already opened its first CosMc's store in Chicago - McDonald's

McDonald’s is launching a new chain of coffee shops called CosMc’s that it says will help customers beat the “3pm slump”.

The US burger chain on Wednesday announced it had opened its first branch of the new chain in Chicago and plans to open another nine in Texas next year.

McDonald’s said CosMc’s would be “beverage-led”, selling coffees as well as “specialty lemonades and teas, indulgent blended beverages and cold coffee”.

The focus on “speciality drinks” – which include Churro Frappés and Tropical Spiceades – will put CosMc’s in direct competition with Starbucks.

The Seattle-based coffee giant has grown in recent years in part through a focus on customizable beverages, such as Frappuccinos.

The burger giant already has a chain of coffee shops called McCafé and has sold freshly ground coffee in the UK since 2007. In 2010, it became the biggest vendor of coffee in Britain thanks to its vast network of branches.

However, CosMc’s appears to be an attempt to get people to visit its shops during the afternoon – typically a low point for fast food chains that specialise in meals.

McDonald’s said its new chain was an “an out-of-this-world solution for the 3pm slump”.

McDonald's boss Chris Kempczinski said it wasn't worth developing ideas that weren't suitable for multiple markets - Jean Marc-Giboux/AP Images

Chief executive Chris Kempczinski suggested the idea could eventually come to Britain, telling the BBC it was “not worth our time to develop an idea that will only work in one market.”

“We’ll see, based on what we learn, how it does or doesn’t work with the master brand.”

The name of the new chain, CosMc’s, comes from an old company mascot that appeared in adverts in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The creature was a six armed alien who craved the company’s fast food. McDonald’s said the new tester chain was “inspired by nostalgia”.

CosMc’s will feature a limited menu of McDonald’s food, including its best-selling Egg McMuffin breakfast sandwich.

News of the new chain came as Mr Kempczinski announced plans to open almost 10,000 new restaurants globally by 2027. Many will be in China.

The fast food company currently has more than 41,000 restaurants around the world and has already committed to opening another 2,000 new branches by the end of this year.

McDonald’s also wants 100m more people to use its loyalty app by 2027, which would take total users to 250m.