McDonald’s Just Explained Why That 24-Year-Old Hamburger Didn’t Decompose

From Women's Health

You may have recently seen the video of a woman who has kept a McDonald’s hamburger and fries in a box in her closet for more than 20 years. It's just the latest in the type of story that seems to resurface every few months, of people showing off fast food they have kept for extended periods of time, only to have it sit in perfect condition all those years later. But now McDonald's has issued a statement responding.

In a post on its newsroom, the fast food chain did not mention the TikTok in question by name but it began by simply stating that "in the right environment, our burgers, like most other foods, could decompose." They went on to say that the reason why many foods do not show these signs of aging is because of a lack of moisture:

"Without sufficient moisture–either in the food itself or the environment–bacteria and mold may not grow and therefore, decomposition is unlikely. So if food is or becomes dry enough, it is unlikely to grow mold or bacteria or decompose," the post read in part. "Food prepared at home that is left to dehydrate could see similar results. Look closely, the burgers you are seeing are likely dried out and dehydrated, and by no means 'the same as the day they were purchased.'"

They continued by saying that burgers are made only with 100 percent USDA inspected beef (and a touch of salt and pepper!) with no preservatives or fillers. So there you have it! The next time you see these types of viral videos, know that these aged burgers and fries may not have mold, but rest assured they are just as disgusting as if they did!

You Might Also Like