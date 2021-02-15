McDonald’s employee allegedly exposes how onions are made
A McDonald’s employee is catching attention on TikTok after allegedly sharing how the fast-food chain makes its onions.
TikToker Justin Albert shared the revealing video on his account. According to his clip, McDonald’s onions start out dehydrated, and employees like Albert pour the dehydrated vegetables into a pot with a load of ice.
Next, Albert’s video claims, the employees add water to the mixture and stirs everything in the pot until it gets thick. For the last step, they put a lid on the pot to help preserve the onions.
@justinalbert19
repost : how mcdonalds onions are made! #mcdonalds#foryoupage#fyp
♬ original sound – justin albert
Albert has deleted has original TikTok, but it previously drew over 1 million comments. After seeing his second upload, commenters were still disgusted by the revelation.
In reality, rehydrating dehydrated food is pretty common because it’s an efficient way to preserve food for longer.
According to The Mirror, another alleged McDonald’s employee commented on Albert’s video explaining that McDonald’s actually uses two different types of onions.
“Dehydrated [onions] goes on the McDoubles, Big Macs, cheeseburgers, etc,” the comment read. “Freshly sliced [onions] go on burgers like the quarter pounder.”
“I’m still nauseous from seeing this,” one commenter wrote.
“I don’t know what I expected tbh,” another lamented.
This is nothing new for TikTok. McDonald’s workers on TikTok have claimed to show how McNuggets are made, how the McRib is made, why McFlurries are served with spoons and all sorts of hacks that leave almost no questions unanswered in regard to what happens behind-the-scenes of one of the world’s largest fast-food chains.
In The Know is now available on Apple News — follow us here!
If you liked this story, check out this article about the TikTok trend Starbucks baristas are worried will “get us fired.”
More from In The Know:
Woman does the unexpected for Starbucks staff following long wait for coffee
This couple moved into a tiny home searching for a connection to the outdoors
16 of the best puffer coats to shop this winter
14 fun white elephant gifts under $20 that will make your friends smile
The post McDonald’s employee allegedly exposes how onions are made appeared first on In The Know.