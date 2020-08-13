‘McDonald & Dodds’: ITV Renews Odd-Couple Detective Drama For Extended Second Season

EXCLUSIVE: ITV has commissioned an extended second season of its odd-couple detective series McDonald & Dodds, starring Jason Watkins (The Crown) and Tala Gouveia (Cold Feet).

Mammoth Screen, the producer behind the upcoming BBC/Netflix series The Serpent, will produce another three feature-length episodes of ITV’s crime-of-the-week murder mystery drama. The first season, watched by 6.4M people, was just two episodes long.

It features BAFTA-winner Watkins as Detective Sergeant Dodds, a modest and unassuming figure, who is thrown together with Detective Chief Inspector Lauren McDonald, a feisty crime fighter from the London’s Metropolitan Police.

McDonald & Dodds is set against the backdrop of the historic British city of Bath, in south-west England, and is created and executive produced by Shetland writer Robert Murphy.

The three new episodes will be directed by Alex Pillai (Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina), Rebecca Rycroft (Malory Towers) and Ian Aryeh (In The Long Run).

Damien Timmer, Preethi Mavahalli executive produce for Mammoth Screen alongside Murphy. Sarah Lewis is the producer. Season 2 was commissioned by ITV drama chief Polly Hill and commissioner Huw Kennair Jones.

“The two characters couldn’t be further apart, which is what makes the series so intriguing to watch. They shouldn’t have chemistry, but they do, and they work brilliantly in partnership,” said Kennair Jones.

ITV Studios distributes McDonald & Dodds internationally.

