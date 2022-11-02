McDonald’s debuts limited-edition ‘Black Panther’ Happy Meal. When can you get it

McDonald’s is giving its classic Happy Meal a superhero makeover.

The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Happy Meal launched at participating restaurants nationwide on Tuesday, Nov. 1 — but it won’t be around for long, according to the fast-food giant.

The limited time offering includes one of 10 “Wakanda Forever” toys based on fan-favorite characters and newcomers from the superhero sequel, which hits theaters on Friday, Nov. 11.

The classic Happy Meal box was also redesigned to look like Black Panther’s superhero suit, alongside McDonald’s iconic Golden Arches, photos show. Customers have their choice of a hamburger, 4-piece or 6-piece chicken McNuggets meal, according to the restaurant’s website.

“The first Black Panther movie inspired a new generation of Marvel lovers,” Jennifer Healan, vice president of U.S. marketing, brand content and engagement at McDonald’s, said in a statement.

In September, McDonald’s teamed with streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market to launch a Happy Meal-style box for adults, complete with a four-eyed toy.

