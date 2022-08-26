McDonald’s customers dumbfounded after discovering 'secret' off-menu item: 'I still don’t believe it'

In The Know by Yahoo

Does McDonald’s sell cakes? If that’s a question you never once thought you’d be asking yourself, don’t worry: You’re not alone.

Thanks to a viral TikTok from user Kayleigh Weeks, millions of fast food fans are discovering that, apparently, McDonald’s does, in fact, sell cakes.

The “secret” item — which is not listed on the regular menu — seemed to surprise many TikTok commenters. Some immediately wondered where to get a McDonald’s cake.

Weeks tried her best to answer those questions.

“Since no one believes McDonald’s sells cakes,” the TikToker captioned her video.

In her clip, Weeks shows her journey traveling to a local McDonald’s and picking up a “chocolate birthday cake.” The dessert, which allegedly comes fully frozen, also featured an image of Ronald McDonald over its icing.

The video, which has been viewed nearly 4 million times, immediately divided fast food fans. Some couldn’t believe they’d never heard that McDonald’s sells cakes.

“But like, why don’t they have it on the menu?” one user asked.

“I still don’t believe it,” another added.

“That can’t be in America,” another wrote.

Others, meanwhile, flat-out accused Weeks of lying. Some said they’d even checked with their local McDonald’s and been told that there were no cakes available.

That said, as McDonald’s states on its website, the chain does offer cakes for one obvious reason: birthday parties. Many TikTokers supported that point in the comments of Weeks’ video.

Some users, claiming they were current or former McDonald’s employees, said that the cakes were kept in a freezer and brought out for children’s birthdays. Others said that, at some locations, employees got a cake on their birthday as well.

As for the confusion? It seems the cakes may vary by location. Some might offer birthday parties for kids, while others may not have any cakes in stock. So ultimately, it’s best to check with your local McDonald’s.

And how good are McDonald’s cakes, exactly? Weeks posted a follow-up video of the moment she tried her order. In her opinion, they’re “pretty good.” Not a bad review for a cake with a literal clown on it.

