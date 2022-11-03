McDonald's customer does double take after ordering a fountain soda: 'How dare they'

In The Know by Yahoo

When it comes to fast food, you usually get what you pay for.

TikToker Jonathan Garcia both teased and praised the problem-solving skills of one McDonald’s worker. Garcia ordered a Coke off the menu. Like anyone regular customer, he expected the fast food joint’s signature fountain drink. Instead, he got something similar but not exactly the same.

“I went to Mcdonalds and look at what happened we ordered a Coca Cola,” Garcia wrote in the caption.

Footage showed him pulling up to the drive-thru window in his car. A McDonald’s employee could be seen pouring soda from a 2-liter bottle of Coke into a fountain cup.

It was maybe not the drink Garcia had expected, but it was the drink he ordered nonetheless.

The video received 1.9 million views. TikTokers were quick to share their thoughts on the issue.

“Gotta do what you gotta do when the fountain machine down,” someone replied.

“I don’t see anything wrong with this,” another said.

“You asked for a Coke and they gave you Coke?? How dare they!” a user commented.

“LMAO it happens, one time we had to use cans,” a person added.

“Rather have this than out the machine honestly. Don’t know when they be cleaning them things,” another wrote.

