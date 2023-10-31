McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 30, 2023

McDonald's Corporation beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $3.19, expectations were $2.99.

Mike Cieplak: Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me on the call today are President and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Kempczinski; and Chief Financial Officer, Ian Borden. As a reminder, the forward-looking statements in our earnings release and 8-K filing also apply to our comments on the call today. Both of those documents are available on our website, as are reconciliations of any non-GAAP financial measures mentioned on today's call along with their corresponding GAAP measures. Following prepared remarks this morning, we will take your questions. [Operator Instructions] Just one other piece of housekeeping today before I turn it over to Chris. As many of you are aware, we'll host an investor update on our McDonald's headquarters on Wednesday, December 6, where Chris and Ian will be joined by members of our senior leadership team to provide an update on our strategic priorities followed by a Q&A session.

I ask that you please be mindful of this with your questions on the call today and focus questions on our quarterly results in the current year. We'll spend more time on 2024 and our strategic priorities in December with plenty of time for Q&A on that day. Details for the event and how to tune in can be found on the Investor Events section of our website. Today's conference call is being webcast and is also being recorded for replay via our website. And now I'll turn it over to Chris.

Chris Kempczinski: Thanks, Mike, and good morning. Over the past quarter, we've seen yet again the broad-based momentum across the McDonald's business despite continued headwinds and a challenging macro environment. Around the world, we're operating from a position of strength as the industry's market share leader. In Q3, we achieved comparable global sales of nearly 9%. As we expected and as we mentioned in prior earnings calls, our top line growth, while strong across each of our segments and at an elevated level versus historical norms, has continued to moderate. However, we continue to outpace our competitors, thanks to our system's outstanding execution of our Accelerating the Arches strategy. Over the past year, we've been more intentional about sharing and scaling world-class ideas that drive impact globally.

Central to our continued strength is how we maximize our marketing to stay relevant to customers. In August, we launched As Featured In, in over 100 markets, making it our largest global campaign to date. The campaign celebrates the most memorable McDonald's references across the world of entertainment with over 20 McDonald's integrations that span across Hollywood, Bollywood, anime and independent film. It's also another proof point of the impact and power that a One McDonald's Way approach to marketing can have to drive engagement, allowing our markets to remain globally consistent but locally relevant. Celebrating our core equities, As Featured In demonstrates that McDonald's and our iconic menu is a cultural touchstone that immediately connects fans to characters and stories with over 85% positive consumer sentiment and in the top 30% of campaigns for customer engagement.

