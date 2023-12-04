McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Cooled Down in Q3 After a Strong Quarter

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. After a robust first half of the year, the S&P 500 Index declined 3.3% in the third quarter, leaving the market up 13.1% through the first nine months of 2023. On a relative basis, this year has not been good for the fund’s investment strategy. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund highlighted stocks like McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants. On December 1, 2023, McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) stock closed at $285.96 per share. One-month return of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was 6.34%, and its shares gained 5.29% of their value over the last 52 weeks. McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has a market capitalization of $207.419 billion.

Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund made the following comment about McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) stock paused its upwards share price movement after its strong gain in the second quarter. The company’s same-store comparable sales performed better than expected in the second quarter, which relieved investors by suggesting that global consumer’s purchasing strength remains healthy."

