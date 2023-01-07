McDonagh helps Predators beat Capitals for 3rd straight win

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ryan McDonagh scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period, Kevin Lankinen made 30 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 Friday night for their third straight win.

Thomas Novak and Yakov Trenin also scored for Nashville, which is 4-0-1 in its last five games to inch closer to a playoff position in the Western Conference.

McDonagh’s goal with 3:16 left was a highlight-reel move to the net and finish by the defensive defenseman far more known for keeping the puck out of his team’s net.

Sonny Milano and Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored for the Capitals, and Charlie Lindgren made 19 saves. Washington has lost three of its past five games and had a nine-game point streak snapped.

PANTHERS 3, RED WINGS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored twice on the power play and Panthers beat Detroit for the eighth straight time.

Ekblad had his first multi-goal game since Dec. 2, 2021, against Buffalo. Gustav Forsling also scored for the Panthers and Eric Staal recorded his 600th career assist on Forsling’s goal. Alexsander Barkov had two assists, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves.

Robby Fabbri scored in his second game this season after recovering from ACL surgery. Jonatan Berggren added a goal for Detroit, which has lost three of its last four games. Ville Husso made 17 saves.

BLACKHAWKS 2, COYOTES 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Stalock stopped 22 shots for his 10th career shutout — first in nearly three years — and Chicago snapped a five-game losing streak.

Jake McCabe and Tyler Johnson scored to help the Blackhawks get just their second win in 15 games (2-13-0).

Connor Ingram had 30 saves for Arizona, which has lost four straight.

JETS 4, LIGHTNING 2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period to set a franchise record with his 41st game-winning goal to lead Winnipeg.

Connor’s record-setting goal at 5:38 of the third moved him past Ilya Kovalchuk for the most winners in Jets-Atlanta Thrashers history.

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and Morgan Barron helped seal Winnipeg’s fourth straight win, scoring short-handed into an empty net with 1:26 remaining. Connor also had an assist. Josh Morrissey added three assists and Mark Scheifele had two. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 26 shots.

Anthony Cirelli had a goal and an assist, and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning, who finished a three-game trip with a 1-2-0 record. After missing two straight games with an illness, Andrei Vasilevsky stopped 16 shots for Tampa Bay.

FLAMES 4, ISLANDERS 1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Milan Lucic and Blake Coleman scored 89 seconds apart early in the first period and Calgary won for the third time in four games.

Nikita Zadorov and Nazem Kadri also scored for the Flames. Jacob Markstrom stopped 24 shots.

Zach Parise scored for the Islanders, who were without star center Mathew Barzal (lower body injury). Semyon Varlamov, making his first start since a groin injury at Vegas on Dec. 17, finished with 17 saves as New York lost for the third time in four games on its western trip.

