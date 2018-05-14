McDavid's wizardry saves Canada from upset loss to Latvia at World Championships

(screen grab via Twitter/TSN)

With no Stanley Cup playoffs in which to ply his craft, Connor McDavid continues to run amok at the Worlds.

The Team Canada captain, as expected, led the Canadians in scoring heading into Monday’s clash against Latvia, and he added another tally to his total in spectacular fashion:

.@EdmontonOilers and Team captain Connor McDavid (@cmcdavid97) bats in his own rebound after a fantastic save, as @HC_Men defeats Team Latvia 2-1 in OT.#IIHFWorlds pic.twitter.com/gXfmwG0c3B — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 14, 2018





The look on the faces off former NHL bench boss Bob Hartley — who is currently at the helm of the Latvian National Team — and his assistant after McDavid’s absurd effort says it all:

After breaking in on an odd-man rush, McDavid was robbed with an unorthodox leg save by netminder Kristers Gudlevskis before staying on the puck and batting it in with a rediculous backhand swat. The overtime goal was reviewed for a high stick — although the officials may have just wanted a second look at the filthiness created off the stick of No. 97 — but ultimately stood as Canada avoided a scare with a narrow 2-1 win.

McDavid now ranks fourth in tournament scoring with five goals and 11 points, while Canada sits third in Group B with one preliminary game remaining against Germany on Tuesday.

More hockey coverage on Yahoo Canada Sports:



