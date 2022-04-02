McDavid's OT goal gives Oilers 6-5 victory over Blues

  • Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29), Connor McDavid (97) and Darnell Nurse (25) celebrate the team's overtime win against the St. Louis Blues during an NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    1/10

    Blues Oilers Hockey

    Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29), Connor McDavid (97) and Darnell Nurse (25) celebrate the team's overtime win against the St. Louis Blues during an NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid (97) scores against St. Louis Blues goalie Ville Husso during overtime in NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    2/10

    Blues Oilers Hockey

    Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid (97) scores against St. Louis Blues goalie Ville Husso during overtime in NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly (90) and Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25) rough it up during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    3/10

    Blues Oilers Hockey

    St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly (90) and Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25) rough it up during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • St. Louis Blues' Pavel Buchnevich (89) scores on Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith (41) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    4/10

    Blues Oilers Hockey

    St. Louis Blues' Pavel Buchnevich (89) scores on Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith (41) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse (25) celebrates his goal against the St. Louis Blues with Leon Draisaitl (29) and Cody Ceci (5) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    5/10

    Blues Oilers Hockey

    Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse (25) celebrates his goal against the St. Louis Blues with Leon Draisaitl (29) and Cody Ceci (5) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • St. Louis Blues players celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    6/10

    Blues Oilers Hockey

    St. Louis Blues players celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • St. Louis Blues goalie Ville Husso (35) looks for the shot as Edmonton Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi (13) and Ryan O'Reilly (90) work in front during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    7/10

    Blues Oilers Hockey

    St. Louis Blues goalie Ville Husso (35) looks for the shot as Edmonton Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi (13) and Ryan O'Reilly (90) work in front during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko (55) chases Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman (18) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    8/10

    Blues Oilers Hockey

    St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko (55) chases Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman (18) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • St. Louis Blues goalie Ville Husso (35) makes a save on Edmonton Oilers' Evander Kane (91) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    9/10

    Blues Oilers Hockey

    St. Louis Blues goalie Ville Husso (35) makes a save on Edmonton Oilers' Evander Kane (91) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • St. Louis Blues goalie Ville Husso (35) makes a save on Edmonton Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi (13) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    10/10

    Blues Oilers Hockey

    St. Louis Blues goalie Ville Husso (35) makes a save on Edmonton Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi (13) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29), Connor McDavid (97) and Darnell Nurse (25) celebrate the team's overtime win against the St. Louis Blues during an NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid (97) scores against St. Louis Blues goalie Ville Husso during overtime in NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly (90) and Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25) rough it up during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
St. Louis Blues' Pavel Buchnevich (89) scores on Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith (41) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse (25) celebrates his goal against the St. Louis Blues with Leon Draisaitl (29) and Cody Ceci (5) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
St. Louis Blues players celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
St. Louis Blues goalie Ville Husso (35) looks for the shot as Edmonton Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi (13) and Ryan O'Reilly (90) work in front during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko (55) chases Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman (18) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
St. Louis Blues goalie Ville Husso (35) makes a save on Edmonton Oilers' Evander Kane (91) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
St. Louis Blues goalie Ville Husso (35) makes a save on Edmonton Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi (13) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Edmonton Oilers
    Edmonton Oilers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • St. Louis Blues
    St. Louis Blues
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Evander Kane
    Evander Kane
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Connor McDavid
    Connor McDavid
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Darnell Nurse
    Darnell Nurse
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid's second goal of the game 1:11 into overtime lifted the Edmonton Oilers to a 6-5 win over the St. Louis Blues on Friday night.

Zach Hyman also scored two goals, Evander Kane had a goal and two assists, Darnell Nurse had a goal and an assist, and Mike Smith made 31 saves in the Oilers' ninth straight home victory.

The win came after Edmonton blew a three-goal lead in the first period.

Pavel Buchnevich scored twice, and Robert Thomas and Ivan Barbashev had a goal and an assist for St. Louis, which had a two-game winning streak ended. Brayden Schenn also scored. Jordan Binnington allowed four goals on 13 shots before being replaced by Ville Husso in the opening period. Husso finished with 25 saves.

The Oilers got off to a fast start, with Hyman scoring on Edmonton's first shot on goal at 1:50 of the first period.

Buchnevich tied it at 1 at 4:29 when scored on a wraparound shot.

Edmonton made it 2-1 30 seconds later when Hyman scored off the stick of Blues defenseman Marco Scandella.

Kane and McDavid made it 4-1 through one period.

Thomas cut the Blues' deficit at 1:54 of the second period, and Schenn made it 4-3 when his shot went in from the right faceoff circle.

Nurse made it 5-3 at 17:13 when he scored off the rebound of a shot by Kane.

Buchnevich made it a one-goal game at 2:06 of the third period. Barbashev tied it at 5 at 8:36 when he tipped in a pass from Saad.

UP NEXT

Blues: Travel to Calgary to face the Flames on Saturday night.

Oilers: At Anaheim on Sunday night to take on the Ducks.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL GMs discuss playoff salary cap at Florida meetings

    MANALAPAN, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov was happy to be the villain last summer. After he and his Tampa Bay Lightning teammates hoisted the Stanley Cup for a second straight season, the star winger sported a T-shirt with the slogan “$18M Over the Cap” in response to criticism the team had unfairly gamed the NHL system. Tampa Bay was salary cap compliant during the regular season, but that threshold – $81.5 million at the time – doesn’t apply during the playoffs when rosters expand. Kucherov, who

  • 2022 World Cup draw: Canada lands in Group F with Belgium, Morocco, Croatia

    Canada will square off against Belgium, Croatia and Morocco when the World Cup gets underway in November, and it won’t be easy

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Thompson winner with 10.6 left, Sabres rally past Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a fortunate bounce with 10.6 seconds left and the Buffalo Sabres rallied from four down to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-5 on Monday night. Victor Olofsson had two goals and an assist to help the Sabres win for the first time in three games. Kyle Okposo, Vinnie Hinostroza and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo. Thompson, the team leader with 28 goals, broke his stick on a shot from left wing. The puck caromed off the boards behind the ne

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Varlamov makes 42 saves, Islanders hold off Blue Jackets 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his career-high 32nd goal, Semyon Varlamov made 42 saves and the New York Islanders held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night. Josh Bailey, Anthony Beauvillier and Zach Parise also scored as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid. New York moved within two points of Columbus in the standings, but both teams are well behind Washington for the last Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Vladimir Gavrikov scored twice for Columbus, which lost its f

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Barzal, Varlamov help Islanders beat rival Rangers 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots for his 36th career shutout and the New York Islanders beat the rival Rangers 3-0 on Friday night. Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin also scored for the Islanders, who have won three straight and seven of 10. Varlamov, who had 10 shutouts last season — including four against the Rangers — got his second this season. Long considered out of the playoff picture, the Islanders pulled within 13 points of Washington f

  • McCarron scores twice as Predators beat Senators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael McCarron scored twice and Juuse Saros made 36 saves to lead the Nashville Predators over the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Tuesday night. Tanner Jeannot and Matt Duchene also scored and Mattias Ekholm had three assists for Nashville, winners of two straight. Brady Tkachuk scored and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves for Ottawa, which has lost four of five. Ottawa struck first at 4:53 of the opening period on the power play. With the Senators on a two-man advantage, Tim Stützl

  • Fred VanVleet thinks there’s ‘less BS’ when a team has good chemistry

    Fred VanVleet weighed in on how special it would be to break Kyle Lowry’s Raptors three-point record, especially when they play against each other on Sunday. He also discussed adapting to playing through his knee injury, getting back in rhythm with the starting lineup, and the importance of team chemistry. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • 'Did you see K-Low?!' Chris Boucher on Spoelstra-Butler incident

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher and Thaddeus Young discuss arguments among teammates and coaches after the very public shouting match between Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra & Jimmy Butler. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 'Are you ready to meet your maker?': Thad Young's wife to social media troll

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young and Chris Boucher discuss the craziest things they've heard fans say to players and how betting has made it worse. Also, Young tells the story of his wife clapping back at a heckler on social. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • Why Fred VanVleet is vital to Toronto's 'Big-Ball' success

    It's easy to dismiss Fred VanVleet's role in the Raptors' new ideology but make no mistake about it, he's a rare breed in his approach and abilities which accompany&nbsp; Toronto's big wings perfectly. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • Jack Eichel nets a pair as Golden Knights sink Kraken 5-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice in his first multigoal game since being traded to Vegas, Logan Thompson made 26 saves and the Golden Knights beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Friday night. The Golden Knights, the previous NHL expansion team, swept the season series against the newest expansion team. Vegas beat Seattle in the season opener in October and shut out the Kraken 3-0 on Wednesday night. Eichel scored his eighth and ninth goals of the season in his 22nd game for the Golden Knights.

  • Islanders use strong third period to top Blue Jackets 5-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period to lift the New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, and Sebastian Aho, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ryan Pulock also scored as New York improved to 7-1 in their last eight home games dating to a 6-0 win against the Blue Jackets on March 10. Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves in his second consecutive start and third straight appearance with Ily

  • Ilya Mikheyev fulfilling promise, combining speed with scoring

    Ilya Mikheyev's speed has impressed since he signed with the Maple Leafs in 2019 but Toronto fans are finally seeing his full potential when the Russian winger combines his fleet of foot with composure in front of the net.&nbsp;