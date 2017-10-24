McDavid vs. Crosby: The great debate continues tonight in Pittsburgh

Who's the best hockey player in the world? Connor McDavid or Sidney Crosby?

That question will be front and centre again Tuesday, when McDavid and his struggling Edmonton Oilers hit the ice at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh to take on Crosby and the defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins.

Everyone from Wayne Gretzky to the fan in the street has weighed in on one side or the other.

Both players have been asked, many times. Both have answered, many times.

Crosby and McDavid provided pre-matchup quotes again Monday.

Fans love these debates. Because all you need is an opinion and, really, there's no way to be proven wrong.

Think, Beatles or Stones? Citizen Kane or The Godfather?

"Best" and "greatest" are subjective labels that can be applied to everything from heavyweight champions to hip-hop albums.

Such questions are mainly intellectual exercises, subject to personal preferences. But how do we measure one hockey player against another?

Casey Stengel once told his players, "All right, everybody line up alphabetically according to your height."

Not helpful, but pretty funny.

McDavid made his own headlines earlier this fall, when he said Crosby was still the best in the sport. But really, what else was he going to say?

Looking for a wider range opinions, the Associated Press recently asked 30 top NHL players to name the best in the world. Crosby got 21 votes, McDavid got six. Two players said they couldn't choose one over the other.

None of this is new.

Sportsnet magazine weighed back in October 2013, when it put a photo of McDavid on the cover accompanied by a screamer headline: "Better Than Crosby."

At the time, Crosby was 26. He'd already been in the NHL for eight seasons and had led the league in scoring, was named MVP, and had his name etched on the Stanley Cup. McDavid was 16 and was ripping it up in the Ontario Hockey League for the Erie Otters.