McDavid scores late in OT to lift Oilers to 3-2 win over Blues

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored 4:34 into overtime and also had two assists to rally the Edmonton Oilers to a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night.

Zach Hyman scored twice to give him 40 for the season as Edmonton won its second straight. Stuart Skinner finished with 30 saves.

Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich scored for the Blues, who have lost three straight and five of six. Jordan Binnington had 31 saves.

Late in the extra period, McDavid danced past a couple of defenders before chipping a shot past Binnington for his 22nd of the season to snap a 10-game goal-scoring drought. He had 25 between goals.

RANGERS 4, BLUE JACKETS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin had two goals and an assist, Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots and New York got its 11th win in 12 games.

Chris Kreider had a goal and an assist and Adam Fox also scored as the Rangers won their sixth-straight at home. New York, first in the Eastern Conference, improved to 12-2-1 in the last 15 games — three nights after having a 10-game winning streak snapped at Columbus on Sunday.

Kreider and Panarin scored empty-netters 41 seconds apart in the final minute. Kreider got his 30th - the third-straight season the veteran forward has achieved that milestone - and Panarin increased his career-best total to 35.

New York has 83 points, tied with Vancouver atop the NHL standings through the Canucks have played one more game.

Cole Sillinger scored for the Blue Jackets and Elvis Merzlikins finished with 26 saves. Columbus, last in the East, has lost five of its last eight.x

