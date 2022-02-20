McDavid leads Oilers past Jets 4-2 for 5th straight win

  Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman (18) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets with teammates Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93), Leon Draisaitl (29), Tyson Barrie (22), and Connor McDavid (97) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.
    Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman (18) tips a shot from the point past Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) as Logan Stanley (64) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.
  Winnipeg Jets' Neal Pionk (4) and Edmonton Oilers' Evander Kane (91) fight for position in front of Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.
    Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman (18) celebrates his goal against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) and Logan Stanley (64) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.
  Winnipeg Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) gets high-sticked by Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman (18) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.
  • Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman (18) celebrates his goal against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) and Logan Stanley (64) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Winnipeg Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) gets high-sticked by Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman (18) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor McDavid scored a goal and added two assists to lead the Edmonton Oilers to their fifth straight victory under interim coach Jay Woodcroft, 4-2 over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

McDavid's three points give him 71 — 26 goals and 45 assists — for the season, two ahead of Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl, who had an assist against the Jets, for the NHL lead.

Zach Hyman, Kailer Yamamoto and Darnell Nurse also had goals for Edmonton, and Tyson Barrie had two assists. Mikko Koskinen stopped 22 shots for Edmonton in his first game since going into the COVID-19 protocol after the all-star break.

Winnipeg scored a pair of third-period goals, with one coming short-handed from Adam Lowry and Kyle Connor adding another on a power play. Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves for the Jets, who are 5-3-1 after a six-game winless streak.

Winnipeg had a five-on-three man advantage for 90 seconds in the first period, but didn’t get a shot on goal after a lot of passing back and forth.

Edmonton then got its first power play of the game and Hyman tipped in Barrie’s point shot through traffic at the 12:17 mark, 20 seconds into the advantage. The Oilers, who outshot the Jets 15-5 in the opening period, improved to 15-0 when scoring first this season.

Yamamoto made it 2-0 with his 10th goal of the season at 7:46 of the second period. Draisaitl helped make it 3-0, sending a backhand pass across front of the net to McDavid, who fired the puck past Hellebuyck at 10:50.

McDavid’s latest point streak sits at six games, including three goals and eight assists.

Lowry got a breakaway and put a shot under Koskinen’s pads at 10:45 of the third. Connor followed with his 29th of the season, a one-timer at 14:38.

Blake Wheeler picked up an assist on Connor's goal, giving him 12 points in his last four games, including three goals.

The Jets went on the power play with 2:05 left in the third when the Oilers were called for too many men on the ice, but couldn’t capitalize and Nurse scored on the empty net with 3 seconds remaining.

Winnipeg will embark on a four-game road trip beginning Monday afternoon in Calgary against the Flames. Edmonton is set to host the Minnesota Wild on Sunday night.

UP NEXT

Oilers: host Minnesota on Sunday night.

Jets: begin a four-game road trip with a game at Calgary on Monday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

