McCullers goes 6 shutout innings in return, Astros down A's

  • Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
    1/7

    Athletics Astros Baseball

    Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
    2/7

    Athletics Astros Baseball

    Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Kirby Snead delivers during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
    3/7

    Athletics Astros Baseball

    Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Kirby Snead delivers during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Oakland Athletics second baseman Nick Allen, top, turns a double play against Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado after forcing out Chas McCormick, bottom, during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
    4/7

    Athletics Astros Baseball

    Oakland Athletics second baseman Nick Allen, top, turns a double play against Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado after forcing out Chas McCormick, bottom, during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Houston Astros' Trey Mancini runs the bases after hitting an RBI-double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
    5/7

    Athletics Astros Baseball

    Houston Astros' Trey Mancini runs the bases after hitting an RBI-double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus fields a grounder by Houston Astros' Trey Mancini, who was out at first during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
    6/7

    Athletics Astros Baseball

    Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus fields a grounder by Houston Astros' Trey Mancini, who was out at first during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Houston Astros' Jeremy Pena, left, celebrates next to Oakland Athletics second baseman Nick Allen after hitting an RBI--double during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
    7/7

    Athletics Astros Baseball

    Houston Astros' Jeremy Pena, left, celebrates next to Oakland Athletics second baseman Nick Allen after hitting an RBI--double during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Kirby Snead delivers during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Oakland Athletics second baseman Nick Allen, top, turns a double play against Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado after forcing out Chas McCormick, bottom, during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Houston Astros' Trey Mancini runs the bases after hitting an RBI-double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus fields a grounder by Houston Astros' Trey Mancini, who was out at first during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Houston Astros' Jeremy Pena, left, celebrates next to Oakland Athletics second baseman Nick Allen after hitting an RBI--double during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOSHUA KOCH
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Houston Astros
    Houston Astros
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Alex Bregman
    Alex Bregman
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Lance McCullers Jr.
    Lance McCullers Jr.
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kyle Tucker
    Kyle Tucker
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Cristian Javier
    Cristian Javier
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Chas McCormick
    Chas McCormick
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

HOUSTON (AP) — Lance McCullers Jr. pitched six shutout innings in his season debut, Alex Bregman homered and Trey Mancini had three hits as the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 8-0 on Saturday night.

McCullers, an All-Star in 2017, allowed two hits, struck out five and walked four, tossing 47 of his 81 pitches for strikes. It's his first shutout since August 31, 2021.

The 28-year-old McCullers (1-0) pitched for the first time in 305 days for Houston, last going for the Astros in Game 4 of the 2021 AL Divisional Series against the Chicago White Sox. McCullers went on to miss the 2021 ALCS and World Series for the Astros due to a right flexor tendon strain.

McCullers got plenty of offensive support from the start.

In the first inning, Bregman belted his 15th homer of the season, making it 2-0. It was Bregman’s ninth home run and 33rd RBI since June 17.

The Astros tacked on two more runs in the sixth, stretching the lead to 6-0. The inning was highlighted by Mancini’s RBI double as he finished 3 for 4. Since being acquired by Houston from Baltimore, Mancini is 8 for 27 with eight RBIs.

Kyle Tucker and Chas McCormick each had an RBI triple. It was Tucker’s team-leading 76th RBI of the season.

Oakland starter Zach Logue (3-6)gave up six runs on eight hits, walked two and struck out two in 5 1/3 innings. The Athletics were limited to five hits and left six runners on base.

A WARM WELCOME

As McCullers made his way in from the bullpen prior to the start of the game, he was announced as the starter and welcomed by a roar from the crowd.

Then, after inducing an inning-ending double play to close out the sixth, McCullers let out a big scream as he walked off the field. He then looked up to the crowd and blew a kiss to 34,078 on hand.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: Houston officially placed OF Michael Brantley on the 60-day injured list on Saturday after undergoing season-ending right shoulder surgery … RHP Seth Martinez was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land to make room for McCullers Jr. on the roster.

UP NEXT

Athletics: LHP Cole Irvin (6-9, 2.92 ERA) gets the ball for Oakland on Sunday. Irvin is 4-3 with a 1.88 ERA and holding opponents to a .178 average and a .490 OPS over his last seven starts dating to July 4.

Astros: RHP Cristian Javier (6-8, 3.14 ERA) will close out the six-game homestand for Houston on Sunday. Javier is seeking his first win since July 1 as he has taken the loss in five of his last six outings. Last time out against Oakland, Javier gave up three runs on five hits, walked one and struck out six in five innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hernández HR, Blue Jays halt Guardians' 6-game win streak

    Teoscar Hernández hit a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning, Matt Chapman also connected and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Cleveland 2-1 Saturday, halting the Guardians’ season-high winning streak at six. Hernández reached base twice as the Blue Jays snapped a three-game losing streak, righting themselves after an 8-0 loss Friday that followed two defeats at Baltimore. “Bouncing back from the game yesterday is huge,” Hernández said.

  • Canadian middleweight Aaron Jeffery scores big upset win at Bellator 284

    SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Canadian middleweight Aaron Jeffery, fighting on just eight days notice, upset (The Gentleman) Austin Vanderford in short order Friday on the undercard of Bellator 284. Vanderford (12-2-0) was coming off a February loss to then-Bellator middleweight champion Gegard (The Dreamcatcher) Mousasi and is ranked No. 2 among 185-pound Bellator contenders. "It's huge," Jeffery said of the win. "He's a big-name guy, No. 2 in the division. People know who he is. Nobody knows who I am. A

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey mount in the wake of national scandal

    Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey are growing in the wake of the national organization's alleged sexual abuse scandal — but there is also hope it will be the catalyst to finally change the sport's toxic culture. "I'm not sure it [change] can happen without a change in leadership," said Daryl Fowler, president of Hockey Winnipeg, which represents about 10,000 players. 'We've had the chairman of the board step down. There is some new things happening. We hope that we can d

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Ruud Awakening: Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Norwegian at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — Felix Auger-Aliassime stood at the back of the IGA Stadium hardcourt with one hand on his hip and a look of astonishment on his face. Casper Ruud managed to get his racket on an overhead smash late in Friday's quarterfinal at the National Bank Open, the return floating over Auger-Aliassime's head and inside the baseline. Auger-Aliassime scrambled back but his shot found the net. Nothing was working for him on this day — not even the tennis equivalent of a slam dunk — in a 6-1, 6-2 rou

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud in early semifinal at National Bank Open tennis tournament

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in the final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll next play the winner of the evening semifinal between Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta and Britain's Daniel Evans. The six-foot-five Hurkacz, a No. 8 seed from Poland,

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • Gold among P.E.I.'s first two medals at Canada Games

    Vanessa Keefe of Oyster Bed Bridge captured the gold for Prince Edward Island Thursday at the 2022 Canada Summer Games, being held in Niagara, Ont. It was one of two medals won by P.E.I. Thursday, the first two of the games for the Island. The games started last weekend. The 18-year-old Keefe defeated Natalie Vecchio of Ontario in wrestling, after advancing over Saskatchewan in the semifinal. Keefe went 7-0 through the team and individual competition. R. J. Hetherington of Stratford took home a

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud in early semifinal at National Bank Open tennis tournament

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in the final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll next play the winner of the evening semifinal between Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta and Britain's Daniel Evans. The six-foot-five Hurkacz, a No. 8 seed from Poland,

  • Johnson dazzles, Canada tops Czechia 5-1 in world junior hockey championship

    EDMONTON — Mason McTavish scored twice and Canada stayed undefeated at the world junior hockey championship with a 5-1 win over Czechia on Saturday. Kent Johnson left jaws on the floor with a stunning lacrosse-style goal and added an assist in the third period. Ridly Greig and Tyson Foerster also found the back of the net for the Canadians (3-0-0), while Jack Thompson, Ronan Seeley and Logan Stankoven each contributed a pair of assists. Czechia (1-1-1) opened the scoring with a short-handed goal

  • Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

    TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Fernandez digs deep to win NBO singles opener against resilient Sanders

    TORONTO — Canada's Leylah Fernandez made her return to the court Monday night with a 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3 win against Australian Storm Sanders in the opening round of the National Bank Open. For Fernandez, of Laval, Que., it's her first time in competition since suffering a stress fracture in her foot during a quarterfinal loss to Martina Trevisan on May 31. After the start time had been delayed due to the earlier suspension of Sloane Stephens' match against Sofia Kenin, and their final set needing

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops Latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.