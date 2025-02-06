McCoy & Van Noy's Super Bowl LIX Predictions + Micah Parsons & Trey Hendrickson join!

Before Super Bowl LIX, Kyle Van Noy and Gerald McCoy are joined by NFL stars Micah Parsons and Trey Hendrickson on the Toyota Land Cruiser set at Super Bowl Radio Row in New Orleans. At the top of the show, McCoy and Van Noy share their final predictions for the Super Bowl and share their thoughts on Jimmy Butler being traded to the Golden State Warriors.

Hendrickson hops on to discuss his mindset and approach that helped him become one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. He also covers the Bengals just missing the playoffs.

Parsons joins the guys to react to Luka Doncic being traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers. He also shares his connection with 2025 NFL Draft prospect Abdul Carter.

(0:00) Intro

(1:48) Kyle's first Pro Bowl

(8:03) Myles Garrett's trade request

(14:40) Jimmy Butler to the Warriors

(20:53) Super Bowl LIX predictions

(26:50) Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson

(36:22) Cowboys LB Micah Parsons

