McCormack’s Wolves edge KU teammate Braun’s Nuggets 85-78 in NBA summer league game

Former University of Kansas power forward David McCormack’s Minnesota Timberwolves defeated his former KU teammate Christian Braun’s Denver Nuggets 85-78 on Friday night in the NBA 2K23 summer league debut for both players in Las Vegas.

The 6-foot-10, 23-year-old McCormack, who signed a non-guaranteed Exhibit 10 contract with Minnesota after not being selected in the 2022 NBA Draft, scored 10 points on 5-of-9 shooting and grabbed six rebounds while starting and playing 19 minutes in his first game as a professional.

Braun, a 6-7, 21-year-old shooting guard taken No. 21 overall in the draft by the Nuggets, scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds with three assists and two turnovers in 30 minutes. Braun, who started the game, hit 8 of 17 shots. He was 1-for-7 from three-point range and hit his only free-throw attempt. He also had a steal.

Earlier Friday, former KU guard Ochai Agbaji scored 16 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 99-90 Vegas summer league victory over San Antonio.