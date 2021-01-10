McCormack scores 17 as No. 6 Kansas edges Oklahoma, 63-59

DAVE SKRETTA
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — David McCormack hit the clinching short hook shot with 12.8 seconds to go, giving the Kansas big man 17 points, and the sixth-ranked Jayhawks edged short-handed Oklahoma 63-59 on Saturday.

Ochai Agbaji added 14 points and Jalen Wilson had nine points and 11 rebounds, helping Kansas (11-2, 4-1 Big 12) avoid back-to-back losses in Allen Fieldhouse for the first time since the first season under Roy Williams in 1988-89.

The Sooners (6-4, 2-3), playing without Brady Manek and Jalen Hill because of COVID-19 protocols, took a 57-56 lead when Austin Reaves hit a jumper from the free-throw line with 2 1/2 minutes to go. But McCormack scored over Oklahoma's Kur Kuath to give Kansas the lead back, and Wilson's 3-pointer made it 61-57 with 1:26 to go.

Oklahoma had a chance when Kuath dunked Alondes Williams' miss with 37 seconds left, and coach Lon Kruger elected to play defense rather than foul. Kansas worked the shot clock down to a couple of ticks before McCormack's clinching shot.

Reaves led the Sooners with 20 points and nine rebounds. Williams and De'Vion Harmon added nine points apiece.

Kansas was playing at home for the first time since Texas delivered a 25-point walloping last week, matching the most lopsided win by an opponent in the 65-year history of Allen Fieldhouse. And almost from the start, there were signs the Jayhawks — still missing backup guard Bryce Thompson to a back injury — were in for another tough afternoon.

They committed a flurry of early turnovers, including six by Wilson in the first half alone. They struggled again from the 3-point line. They were even edged on the boards, where Kansas historically has been tough to beat.

If not for an 11-0 run by the Jayhawks midway through the first half, the Sooners would have enjoyed quite the halftime cushion. But a lull of their own allowed Kansas to get back in the game, and it took Reaves converting Tyon Grant-Foster's turnover in the final 15 seconds into a layup at the other end to give the Sooners a 33-31 advantage.

Despite going 8 1/2 minutes without a field goal, the Jayhawks were still tied 49-all with just over 5 minutes remaining.

Garrett and Wilson, both of whom struggled to get shots to go, began to come through in crunch time. Garrett's driving layup gave Kansas a 56-55 lead, and Wilson drained a 3-pointer from the wing to make it 61-57 and provide a cushion.

McCormack provided the baby hook moments later to seal the win.

SIDELINED SOONERS

Oklahoma announced Manek and Hill would miss the game about 45 minutes before tipoff. Elijah Harkless started in place of Manek, who is the team's second-leading scorer at 13.2 points per game. Manek and Hill, who is averaging 3.7 points off the bench, must undergo another series of tests before being cleared to return to the team.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma: Reaves was 7 of 14 from the field but just about everybody else struggled to find their shots — Harkless was 2 of 8 and finished with five points. The Sooners also got into foul trouble late in the game.

Kansas committed 16 turnovers that the Sooners turned into 17 points. They also were just 11 of 19 from the foul line. Both of those stats usually lead to losses, but the Jayhawks managed to make enough plays down the stretch.

UP NEXT

The Sooners return home to face TCU on Tuesday. The Jayhawks visit Oklahoma State the same night.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Latest Stories

  • Raptors won't have fans at Amalie Arena due to rising cases in Florida

    The Toronto Raptors won't have fans at home games at Tampa's Amalie Arena for now.

  • Report: Tom Brady plans to play in 2021, thinks second season with Bucs will be better

    Tom Brady led the Bucs to the playoffs in his first year with the team.

  • NFL Wild Card Playoffs: Rams-Seahawks preview, schedule, how to watch

    Jared Goff and the Rams are back in the playoffs against Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks, in what could be the game of the wild-card round.

  • Rangers' Tony DeAngelo throws tantrum after Twitter bans Donald Trump

    Tony DeAngelo threw a fit after Twitter banned Donald Trump from the platform.

  • NFL Wild Card Playoffs: Buccaneers-Washington preview, schedule, how to watch

    It's a classic tale of youth vs. experience, as Washington's Chase Young looks to shut down Tom Brady and the high-flying Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

  • Podcast: What will define the NHL's North Division & why the Maple Leafs are favourites

    Sportsnet's Chris Johnston stops by to get excited about the NHL's North Division and dish on the Maple Leafs.

  • Bills beat Colts 27-24 for 1st playoff win in 25 years

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Quarterback Josh Allen and safety Micah Hyde teamed up to make the Buffalo Bills' losing past history.Now do you Bill-ieve?In a season in which the Bills busted numerous slumps, Allen became Buffalo's first starter in a quarter century to win a playoff game. And Hyde ensured the Bills wouldn’t endure another second-half collapse as happened last year in a wild-card loss to Houston, or last-second touchdown.With Buffalo the AFC East champions for the first time since 1995 and hosting their first playoff game since ’96, Allen threw two touchdown passes and scored another rushing in leading the Bills to a 27-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts in a wild-card game Saturday.Hyde batted down Philip Rivers’ desperation pass as time ran out in helping Buffalo snap an 0-6 post-season skid by winning its first playoff game since a 37-22 win over Miami on Dec. 30, 1995.The past was very much present in Allen’s mind when reflecting on how Buffalo squandered a 16-0 third-quarter lead in a 22-19 overtime loss to Houston in his first career playoff appearance.“Obviously we started off a little slow and we were able to get into a rhythm late. Made enough plays to win,” Allen said. “It’s new territory for myself, but it just gives us a chance to play next week.”The end of the game was so stunning, in which the Bills nearly squandered a 24-10 fourth-quarter lead, safety Jordan Poyer was still having difficulty trying to put the result in perspective.“I haven’t had time to celebrate and take it in, but this is awesome for the Bills organization, the city, to be able to play a home game and get a victory,” said Poyer, in his fourth season in Buffalo. “Since 2017, we’ve been working at this, but a day like today, to come out on top, we worked so hard.”Hyde’s pass defence eased memories of the Bills giving up DeAndre Hopkins’ leaping 43-yard touchdown catch in the final seconds of a 32-30 loss at Arizona on Nov. 15. Buffalo has won seven straight since for its longest winning streak since 1990.And the win came with a limited number of 6,700 fans in attendance for the first time this season.Allen finished 26 of 35 for 324 yards with a 5-yard touchdown to Dawson Knox and a 35-yarder to Stefon Diggs, which led to the fans chanting “MVP! MVP!” to celebrate the first Buffalo player to lead the NFL in catches and yards receiving.The Colts (11-6) ended a season in which they won 11 games for the first time since 2014, and reached the playoffs for the second time in three years under Frank Reich.Rivers finished 27 of 46 for 309 yards and had his career playoff record drop to 5-7 in completing his first — and potentially last — season with the Colts as he ponders retirement.Losing doesn’t get any easier for the 39-year-old, who has reached the conference championship just once in 2008.“Shoot, it’s hard to go back 12 years ago to think how I felt in the locker room after that championship game,” Rivers said, referring to the Chargers’ 21-12 loss to New England. “It’s always emotional. But is it more emotional when you’re about to be 40 and you’re not sure if you’ve been in your last huddle? Heck yeah.”The game wasn’t decided until the final play, when Rivers faced fourth-and-11 from Buffalo’s 47. Rivers heaved a deep pass for T.Y. Hilton, who was surrounded by defenders in the right side of the end zone. Hyde broke through the crowd of bodies, leaping up and batting the ball to the ground.Rookie kicker Tyler Bass accounted for the decisive points by hitting a 54-yard field goal to put Buffalo up 27-16 with 8:08 remaining.The Colts responded with a seven-play, 75-play drive capped by a 9-yard touchdown pass to Pascal. After Bass upped Buffalo’s lead to 27-16, the Colts scored less than two-minutes later. Rivers hit a wide-open Jack Doyle for a 27-yard touchdown and Doyle caught a 2-point conversion.The Bills, however, didn’t make it easy. with Allen nearly losing a fumble at midfield when sacked for a 23-yard loss by Denico Autry on first down from the Indianapolis 37. Offensive lineman Daryl Williams, however, recovered, forcing the Bills to punt with 2:30 remaining.“It doesn’t matter how it looks,” Allen said. “It’s the playoffs. It’s win or go home and we got it done.”The Colts were limited to a touchdown and field goal in the first half after having all five drives cross midfield and enjoying a nine-plus minute edge in time of possession.The turning point came when the Colts, up 10-7, were unable to score on four snaps inside Buffalo’s 4. Rivers’ pass for Michael Pittman glanced off the diving receiver’s fingertips on fourth down.Buffalo responded with a 10-play, 96-yard drive capped by Allen’s 5-yard keeper with 14 seconds left in the half.A Colts miscue also helped extend the drive. Facing fourth-and-3 from the Colts 26, Allen drew defensive end Kemoko Turay offside with a second left on the play clock.“All around, it felt like we just kept shooting ourselves in the foot,” defensive end DeForest Buckner said. “We just let it slip between our fingers.”MR. EVERYTHINGWith his 5-yard TD run and TD completion to Knox, Allen became the fifth player since at least 1940 to score a touchdown rushing, passing and receiving in his playoff career. Allen scored on a 16-yard catch from John Brown in a 22-19 OT loss at Houston a year ago.Allen joined Nick Foles, Kordell Stewart, Freeman McNeil and Julian Edelman.UP NEXTColts: Their season is over after losing in the wild-card round for the first time since 2012.Bills: They advance to the divisional round for the first time since the 1995 playoffs.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJohn Wawrow, The Associated Press

  • The Latest: Rams lead Seahawks 23-13 in fourth quarter

    The Latest on wild-card Saturday in the NFL playoffs (all times EST):7:25 p.m.The Los Angeles Rams are leading the Seattle Seahawks 23-13 early in the fourth quarter. But the Rams are without star Aaron Donald and quarterback John Wolford.Donald has a rib injury and Wolford was taken via ambulance to a hospital after injuring his neck in the first half.Wolford's injury pressed Jared Goff into the game just 12 days after he had three pins inserted into his right thumb that was broken in a Week 16 loss at Seattle.Matt Gay's 36-yard field goal with 11:33 remaining put the Rams ahead by 10 in their quest to hand Seattle its first home playoff loss since 2004.___7 p.m.Rams defensive star Aaron Donald is questionable to return with a rib injury he suffered when he tackled Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson in the third quarter of the NFC wild card opener at Seattle.Donald appeared to be grabbing at his abdomen and after being checked briefly on the sideline walked to the locker room with athletic trainers.Donald had three tackles and two sacks prior to getting hurt.Led by Donald, the Rams led the league in several defensive categories in 2020. They allowed the fewest points per game at 18.5 and fewest yards per game at 281.9. They also had the second-most sacks in the NFL this season with 53.The Rams lead the Seahawks 20-13 with 8:25 remaining in the third quarter.___6:30 p.m.Rams quarterback John Wolford has been transported to a hospital via ambulance for observation after injuring his neck in the NFC wild card opener at Seattle.Wolford was injured on a hit by safety Jamal Adams on a designed run in the first quarter.Wolford got the start because Jared Goff was just 12 days removed from thumb surgery on his throwing hand after breaking it at Seattle in Week 16.Goff hasn’t been very effective but the Rams got a pick-6 from Darious Williams and a big first half from rookie running back Cam Akers, who rushed for 97 yards and had another 45 yards receiving.The Rams lead 20-10 at the break. They are 36-0 when leading at the half in coach Sean McVay’s four seasons.___6:15 p.m.The Los Angeles Rams have taken a 20-10 halftime lead over the Seahawks in their wild card game at Seattle.Cam Akers' 5-yard touchdown run with 1:57 left in the first half ended the Rams' streak of eight trips into the red zone without a touchdown.It was also the Rams' first offensive touchdown. Their other one came courtesy of Darious Williams' pick-6 of Russell Wilson, which was the Rams' fifth defensive score of the season.The Seahawks have won their last 10 home playoff games, but their famous earsplitting 12th Man crowd is absent because of the coronavirus pandemic.The Seahawks will receive the second-half kickoff.___6 p.m.Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to D.K. Metcalf to cut the Los Angles Rams' lead to 13-10 in the second quarter of their wild card game.On Seattle's previous possession, Wilson threw a pick-6 to Darious Williams, who picked him off twice in Week 10.Williams returned the interception 42 yards for the game's first touchdown.Matt Gay has two field goals for the Rams and Jason Myers has one for Seattle.___5:30 p.m.The Chicago Bears have ruled out leading tackler Roquan Smith and second-leading receiver Darnell Mooney for their wild card game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.They were injured in the regular season finale against Green Bay and did not practice during the week. Smith injured his left elbow and Mooney suffered an ankle injury after setting career highs with 11 catches for 93 yards.Smith’s injury leaves the Bears without a disruptive force at inside linebacker and makes containing the Saints much more difficult, particularly with star running back Alvin Kamara activated after missing last week’s win over Carolina because of COVID-19 concerns.Smith had a career-high 139 tackles and ranked second in the league with 18 tackles for loss.The Bears also activated linebacker Manti Te’o and defensive back Marqui Christian from the practice squad on Saturday.___5:15 p.m.Quarterback Jared Goff has entered the Rams’ wild card game at Seattle just 12 days removed from thumb surgery on his throwing hand.Goff was pressed into duty when John Wolford was hit in the head on the Rams’ second drive and went to the locker room to be evaluated for an injured neck.Safety Jamal Adams lowered his shoulder and hit Wolford in the head after the backup quarterback gave himself up on a keeper.Wolford got the starting nod for the second straight week after Goff broke his right thumb when he hit a defender’s helmet when the Rams played the Seahawks in Week 16.The Rams’ only other quarterback is Blake Bortles who is inactive.___4:40 p.m.The NFC wild card weekend is under way with the Los Angeles Rams visiting the Seattle Seahawks and John Wolford is getting the start for the Rams with Jared Goff just 12 days removed from thumb surgery on his throwing hand.The Seahawks are in the playoffs for the ninth time in 11 seasons under coach Pete Carroll and for the eighth time in quarterback Russell Wilson’s nine-year career.The Rams have been in the playoffs in three of coach Sean McVay’s four seasons.The Seahawks won the NFC West at 12-4 and the Rams went 10-6 to secure a wild card berth. The teams split their regular season series with both teams winning at home.The Rams beat Seattle 23-16 in Week 10 and the Seahawks defeated Los Angeles 20-9 in Week 16.___4:30 p.m.The Buffalo Bills have won a playoff game for the first time in 25 years.They held off Philip Rivers and the Indianapolis Colts 27-24 in the first of six wild card games this weekend.After allowing two fourth-quarter touchdowns, the Bills defence stiffened in the final minute while the Colts were trying to into field goal range.On fourth down from midfield, Rivers heaved a Hail Mary toward the goal line that was knocked down.Buffalo's last playoff win came on Dec. 30, 1995, when they beat the Miami Dolphins 37-22 in the wild card round.Before Sunday, the Bills had lost six straight times in the playoffs, including a 22-19 overtime loss at Houston last year.___3:55 p.m.The Indianapolis Colts have pulled within three points of the Buffalo Bills with 6:13 remaining in the fourth quarter of their wild card game.Philip Rivers threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Jack Doyle and then hit Doyle with the 2-point conversion to pull the Colts to 27-24.The last time the Bills hosted a playoff game was back on Dec. 28, 1996, when Buffalo lost 30-27 to Jacksonville.___3:45 p.m.Colts coach Frank Reich chose to go for a 2-point conversion following a penalty but the run failed, leaving Indianapolis trailing the Bills 24-16 early in the fourth quarter at Buffalo.The Bills responded by driving for a 54-yard field goal that put them up 27-16 with just over eight minutes remaining.Reich's decision to go for 2 following a touchdown throw from Philip Rivers was a head-scratcher because an extra point kick would have left the Colts trailing by seven points.Reich also made a crucial decision late in the first half that backfired when he bypassed a chip shot field goal that would gave put Indianapolis ahead 13-7. They failed to score the touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 4.The Colts responded with a 96-yard touchdown drive for a 14-10 halftime lead and haven't trailed since.___3:35 p.m.The Buffalo Bills have taken a 24-10 lead over Indianapolis in their AFC wild card game on Stefon Diggs' 35-yard touchdown catch from Josh Allen.That prompted Chargers cornerback Chris Harris Jr. to tweet, “people who passed up on Josh Allen looking real crazy right now lol,” a dig at his former boss, John Elway, who bypassed Allen in the 2018 NFL draft to select Bradley Chubb at No. 5.The Bills grabbed Allen at No. 7 and Allen rewarded them by setting several franchise records in 2020 and leading Buffalo into the playoffs as the AFC's No. 2 seed.Elway meanwhile is giving up his GM duties in Denver and is interviewing several candidates to replace him this weekend. Elway is staying on as president of football operations.___3:25 p.m.The Buffalo Bills are taking a 17-10 lead over Indianapolis into the fourth quarter at Buffalo.The Colts have driven deep into Bills territory twice and come up empty, once on a failed fourth-and-goal and another time on a missed 33-yard field goal.They went for it on fourth-and-goal from the 4 late in the first half and failed to score. The Bills responded by driving 96 yards for Josh Allen’s touchdown run that put Buffalo ahead 14-10.The Bills, who have never lost a playoff game in which they led at halftime, made it 17-10 on Tyler Bass’s 46-yard field goal in the third quarter.The Colts responded with another long drive, this one reaching the Buffalo 15-yard line in 13 plays. But Rodrigo Blakenship’s 33-yard field goal attempt hit the right upright.___3:05 p.m.The Seattle Seahawks will play their first home playoff game since January 2017 hosting the Los Angeles Rams. The Seahawks' last home playoff game was a 26-6 win over Detroit on Jan. 7, 2017.Seattle has won its past 10 home playoff games, but its last loss came against Saturday’s opponent.The Seahawks lost to the St. Louis Rams in the wild-card round of the 2004 playoffs, 27-20 in Seattle. It completed a three-game season sweep by the Rams.During its 10-game home playoff win streak, Seattle has outscored its opponents 282-171.The Rams and Seahawks split their season series in 2020.___2:40 p.m.It’s halftime at the first playoff game in Buffalo in 25 years and the Bills are ahead 14-10 at the break.QB Josh Allen scored on a 5-yard keeper with 14 seconds left in the first half to put Buffalo ahead.Allen is the fifth player since 1940 to have a TD pass, TD run and TD catch in his playoff career. He joins Nick Foles, Kordell Stewart, Freeman McNeil and Julian Edelman in that exclusive club.Allen caught a touchdown pass from John Brown in 22-19 overtime loss to Houston in last year’s playoffs.Allen’s TD run capped a 96-yard drive. The Bills have had poor starting position all afternoon, starting drives at their own 3, 15, 11, 6 and 4.The Bills have never lost a playoff game in which they were leading at halftime.___2:05 p.m.Indianapolis has taken a 10-7 lead over Buffalo early in the second quarter.Rookie running back Jonathan Taylor scored from a yard out for the Colts’ first touchdown after two punts and a field goal on their first three drives.Taylor has rushed 12 times for 45 yards.This is Buffalo’s first home playoff game since 1996.Colts quarterback Philip Rivers is making his seventh playoff appearance but just his second in the last seven seasons.___1:45 p.m.Josh Allen’s 3-yard touchdown toss to tight end Dawson Knox has given the Bills a 7-3 lead after the first quarter of the first playoff game at Buffalo since 1996.Allen’s touchdown throw capped an 85-yard drive after Rodrigo Blakenship put the Colts ahead 3-0 with a 30-yard field goal.The Colts were the best in the AFC during the regular season with 66 points on opening drives, second only to Green Bay in the NFL.But they stalled at the Buffalo 39 and punted on their first possession Saturday.___12:55 p.m.The post-season kicks off Saturday on the heels of the highest-scoring regular season in NFL history.The 2020 season was packed with more points (12,692) and touchdowns (1,473) than any of the league’s previous 100 years.A record five teams averaged at least 30 points per game, led by the Green Bay Packers at 31.8, just ahead of the Buffalo Bills at 31.3.The Tampa Bay Buccaneers averaged 30.8 points, the Tennessee Titans 30.7 points and the New Orleans Saints 30.1.Four of those teams play on what the NFL is calling “Super Wild Card Weekend” with Green Bay earning the NFC’s first-round bye.Each of the last four Super Bowls have featured teams that both ranked in the top-5 in scoring during the regular season.___12:45 p.m.The NFL’s expanded wild card weekend kicks off with the Buffalo Bills hosting a playoff game for the first time since 1996.The Indianapolis Colts visit Buffalo in the first of three games Saturday. The Bills earned the No. 2 seed in the AFC’s seven-team playoff field behind Kansas City.That game will be followed by two NFC games: the Rams visit Seattle and Tom Brady leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against Washington.Brady is making his 12th consecutive playoff appearance and the Buccaneers are making their first post-season appearance since 2007.Washington won the middling NFC East despite a 7-9 record to earn a home wild card game. The Buccaneers are 11-5.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press

  • MATCHDAY: Tottenham plays 8th-tier Marine in FA Cup mismatch

    A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Sunday:ENGLANDThe part-time players from Marine try to produce the biggest shock in FA Cup history when the eighth-tier side hosts Jose Mourinho's Tottenham at its tiny ground in northwest England. Marine is 161 places below the London club in the English footballing pyramid, the largest gulf between teams meeting in the competition. The only disappointment for Marine is that no fans are allowed into its stadium, or any sports in England, due to the pandemic. A couple of fourth division teams face Premier League sides with Morecambe at Chelsea and Crawley hosting Leeds. Manchester City takes on Birmingham of the second division.SPAINValencia visits Valladolid seeking to end an eight-round winless run that has left it on the border of the relegation zone in the Spanish league. The last victory for Javi Gracia’s team came two months ago when it stunned Real Madrid 4-1. Since then it has lost three and drawn five in a slide down the standings. Valencia will be without suspended forward Gonçalo Guedes while Gabriel Paulista, Kevin Gameiro, and goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen are injured. Alavés striker Lucas Pérez is doubtful for his team’s match at Cádiz due to a nagging muscle injury. Eibar is at Levante with both teams needing a win to increase the distance from the bottom. Getafe’s match at Elche was postponed until Monday due to the heavy snowstorm in Spain that has made transit practically impossible in and around Madrid.ITALYSecond meets third in Serie A as Inter Milan faces a tricky trip to Roma. Inter is four points behind city rival Milan with both teams looking to end Juventus’ nine-year grip on the title. Roma is three points further back and has lost only one of its previous 11 home matches against Inter. Juventus is fifth, 10 points behind Milan, although it has played two matches less than the Rossoneri. Andrea Pirlo’s side hosts Sassuolo, which is only a point behind. Napoli could move into the top four with a win at struggling Udinese. Returning Parma coach Roberto D’Aversa faces Lazio in his first match back in charge, hoping to steer the side out of the relegation zone. Bottom club Crotone visits Hellas Verona and Fiorentina hosts fellow struggler Cagliari.GERMANYHertha Berlin has been unable to follow one win with another in the Bundesliga. Coach Bruno Labbadia is hoping that will change at relegation-threatened Arminia Bielefeld. “It’s clear that we would really like to win two games in succession sometime,” said Labbadia, whose side defeated Schalke 3-0 last weekend. “First of all we’re happy to have started the new year so well. But now we have a high-intensity game in front of us. Bielefeld is the team that runs the most in the league, the most intensive. That’s what we’re up against.” Augsburg hosts Stuttgart for a mid-table clash in the other game.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Aaron Donald, a unanimous All-Pro, goes back to locker room after landing awkwardly on big play

    The Rams were shorthanded, then their best player was headed back to the locker room.

  • Smith out, Heinicke starts for Washington vs. Tampa Bay

    LANDOVER, Md. — Alex Smith is not in uniform for Washington’s wild-card game against Tampa Bay, with Taylor Heinicke starting at quarterback on Saturday night against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.Smith was listed as questionable, and his strained right calf didn’t respond to treatment enough for him to even take part in the QB rotation with Heinicke that coach Ron Rivera was contemplating. The 36-year-old Smith had significantly reduced mobility last weekend in a victory at Philadelphia because of the injury that caused him to miss the previous two games.Heinicke is making his playoff debut just over a month since Washington signed him to the practice squad. He has just one regular-season start and seven games of experience on his resume.Undrafted rookie Steven Montez is Washington’s backup. He has never taken an NFL snap.Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans is active despite a knee injury suffered last weekend. Evans was a limited participant in Tampa Bay's most recent practice Thursday.Running back LeSean McCoy is out with an illness, and defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter is inactive with a calf injury.Washington doesn't have any of the three quarterbacks it started the season with: Smith is inactive, Kyle Allen was placed on injured reserve after underdoing ankle surgery, and 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins was released after a loss to Carolina in Week 16.Rookie running back Antonio Gibson and second-year receiver Terry McLaurin are active for Washington after being considered questionable. Linebacker Thomas Davis is out for a second consecutive week.INACTIVESTampa Bay: QB Ryan Griffin, RB LeSean McCoy, WR Justin Watson, TE Antony Auclair, G Aaron Stinnie, DL Jeremiah Ledbetter, CB Herb MillerWashington: QB Alex Smith, RB Lamar Miller, WR Antonio Gandy-Golden, OT David Steinmetz, LB Thomas Davis, LB Jordan Kunaszyk___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLStephen Whyno, The Associated Press

  • Denver tops short-handed 76ers hit with virus, injuries

    PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers opened the week with the best record in the NBA — and now face an uncertain future with a starting lineup fit for the preseason.Nikola Jokic had 15 points and 12 assists to lead the Denver Nuggets past Philadelphia 115-103 on Saturday, beating a 76ers team that had only seven available players.“COVID created this but the concern is not COVID now,” Sixers coach Doc Rivers said. “The concern is injuries.”The Sixers tipped without four regular starters — All-Stars Ben Simmons (sore left knee) and Joel Embiid (back) sat due to injury, and Seth Curry and Tobias Harris over virus concerns. Curry tested positive for the virus Thursday, and the ensuing contact tracing and COVID-19 health and safety protocols led to a slew of unavailable players.The team met the minimum eight active players by including injured forward Mike Scott, who was not actually able to play.Rivers said he didn’t think the game should be played.“We’ve got be very careful in how we navigate the next week,” Rivers said.Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia's 2020 first-round pick out of Kentucky, scored 39 points in 44 minutes on 18-of-33 shooting in his first career start. Isaiah Joe had 13 points.“I had to hunt my shot just a little more because it was needed,” Maxey said.Gary Harris scored 21 points for the Nuggets, who played without Michael Porter Jr. (19.5 points per game) because of health and safety protocols.Danny Green was the only regular in Philly’s starting lineup, joined by backups Dakota Mathias, Dwight Howard, Joe and Maxey. Mathias and Joe also made their first career NBA starts. Mathias, Maxey and Joe all played at least 41 minutes.“It was a good thing for the team even though I still hate losing,” Rivers said.The Sixers play Monday in Atlanta, the first of five games in seven days, and the roster may not change much. Curry will miss five more games at least. Harris and reserves Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle and Vincent Poirier could miss at least a week because of the protocols.“We don’t know anything,” Rivers said. “I don’t know enough about any of this.”The team was forced to spend Friday in New York after playing at Brooklyn on Thursday and underwent additional testing before arriving back in Philadelphia at 1 a.m. — 14 hours before the afternoon tipoff.“The last 36 hours have been nuts,” Rivers said.Sparked by Maxey, the undermanned, feisty Sixers stuck with Denver throughout the first half. Maxey scored on a fastbreak dunk and Joe hit consecutive 3s to tie the game at 26. A 13.5-point favourite, the Nuggets led only 28-26 at the half before foul trouble caught up with Philadelphia.The Nuggets were off to a slow start at 3-5 but got a chance to regroup against the Sixers and took control in the third. Harris hit two 3s, the Nuggets shot 68% (13 of 19) and outscored the Sixers 35-21.“It seems like every time we get off to a good start and build a lead, we get kind of lax in our approach and allow teams to get back in the game rather quickly,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.TIP-INS76ers: Maxey’s 22 points were the most in the first half for a Sixer this season. ... Howard moved into 13th on the NBA’s career rebounds list.Nuggets: Jamal Murray and Will Barton each scored 14 points.ALL-STAR ABSENCESimmons and Embiid sat out with previously undisclosed injuries.“Joel started complaining about his back, that started yesterday,” Rivers said. “And we didn’t know if he was playing or not but honestly, with the minutes we would have to ask, it would be insane to play him tonight.”UP NEXT76ers: With seven players or more, the 76ers are set to play Monday in Atlanta.Nuggets: Play Saturday in New York.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsDan Gelston, The Associated Press

  • Browns superfan Ray Prisby nominated for Hall of Fans before first playoff matchup in 18 years

    Ray Prisby, whose home is covered wall to wall in Browns memorabilia, is one of six superfans nominated for the Ford Hall of Fans.

  • Former Vikings DE Everson Griffen apologizes for deleted tweets blasting Kirk Cousins

    Griffen had been pushing for a return to the Vikings this week. Awkward.

  • Schwarber signs $10M deal with Nats, reunites with Martinez

    WASHINGTON — Now that they're both with the Washington Nationals, Kyle Schwarber recalls joking around with Dave Martinez when both were with the Chicago Cubs — Schwarber a slugger, Martinez a bench coach.“He goes, ‘Whenever I get a manager’s job, you are going to come over, and you are going to play for me,'” Schwarber recounted. “And now it’s come to fruition.”The power-hitting outfielder who had a big 2019 and a disappointing 2020 signed a one-year contract with Washington for 2021 that guarantees him $10 million, and Schwarber said Saturday his relationship with current Nationals skipper Martinez was “a big factor.”“Davey was a huge influence on me in baseball,” Schwarber said, noting that Martinez helped him make the transition from catcher to outfielder in Chicago.“I love him. I’m so excited to be playing for this guy. I know he’s a baseball guy. He cares about his players,” Schwarber said. “He loves winning. He only wants to win.”Schwarber will make $7 million this season and the contract includes a mutual option for 2022 that would be worth $11.5 million if exercised or guarantee a $3 million buyout if not.Schwarber was able to sign with any club after becoming a free agent last month when he was non-tendered by the Cubs. He was a member of their drought-ending 2016 World Series championship team — and Martinez was on then-manager Joe Maddon's staff at the time — hitting .412 in the Fall Classic after missing much of that season with an injured left knee.He was taken by Chicago with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 amateur draft and has proven to deliver homers and strikeouts in bunches.“It’s always going to be a special place in my heart, especially because of 2016 and what we did there,” Schwarber said, but acknowledged he was “definitely disappointed” to be non-tendered.“It’s not the way I wanted to leave my tenure in Chicago,” he said.The 27-year-old Schwarber struggled at the plate during the pandemic-truncated 2020 season, hitting .188 with a .701 OPS. He earned $2,596,296 prorated of a $7.01 million salary.A year earlier, he produced 38 homers and 92 RBIs, a .250 batting average and an .871 on-base plus slugging percentage, all career highs.“I don’t put much stock into (2020), just because I know it’s not a representation of myself. But at the end of the day, you need to look back and kind of find out what was going wrong there and find those tweaks and go from there,” he said. Coming off of ’19, it was a great year for me, and then 2020 wasn’t the best, but I’m going to learn from that."Schwarber could take care of two needs that Washington general manager Mike Rizzo outlined heading into the off-season: a corner outfielder and a power hitter to help protect Juan Soto, the 22-year-old who was the NL batting champion last season, in the lineup.“When you look at Soto, I mean obviously, I think he’s probably — I think he’s the best hitter in the game. I really do,” Schwarber said. “Even at his age, I think he’s one of the best hitters in the game.”Unless the designated hitter rule is brought back to the NL in 2021, it seems likely that Schwarber would start in left field, with Soto sliding from that spot over to right field, where he saw a bit of time late last season.This is Rizzo’s second significant attempt to boost the lineup, after making a trade to acquire first baseman Josh Bell, a 2019 NL All-Star, from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Like Schwarber, the 28-year-old Bell had a career year in 2019 — 37 homers, 116 RBIs, .936 OPS — and slumped in 2020. Bell had a .226 batting average and .669 OPS last season.The Nationals went 26-34 in 2020 and tied for last place in the NL East, a year after winning the franchise’s first World Series title.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsHoward Fendrich, The Associated Press

  • Browns get back 3, not top corner Denzel Ward for Steelers

    CLEVELAND — The Browns flew to Pittsburgh for the playoffs with some reinforcements — and missing some regulars.Top cornerback Denzel Ward stayed in Cleveland as he recovers from COVID-19, leaving a massive hole in the Browns' secondary as they get ready to face Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers in an AFC wild-card game on Sunday night.The Browns, who were limited to just two practices this week because of another wave of positive COVID-19 cases, including coach Kevin Stefanski, were hoping Ward would be back in time after he tested positive with the virus last week.However, he's still not ready to return and the Browns may miss him dearly.And while Cleveland's players took a short flight to Pennsylvania on Saturday, the team's coaches made the 2-hour drive in separate cars to lessen the risk of COVID spread and further infections in the hours leading up to kickoff.All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin also drove by himself after being listed Friday on the injury report as questionable with an “illness.” It's believed Conklin was exhibiting COVID-like symptoms and was being isolated from his teammates.As long as he doesn't test positive on Sunday, he'll be able to play against the Steelers and the Browns need him with Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio already out.Cleveland finally caught a bit of a break Saturday as safety Ronnie Harrison, tight end Harrison Bryant and linebacker Malcolm Smith were activated from the COVID-19 list, giving the Browns some much needed depth for their first playoff game since the 2002 season.Harrison's a hard hitter and he'll slow Pittsburgh's run game, but the bigger issue for the Browns will be covering wide receivers Juju Smith-Schuster or Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh's top deep threats.That would have been Ward's job, but he's out along with cornerback Kevin Johnson and potentially corner Terrance Mitchell as well.Johnson tested positive this week while Mitchell’s status is unclear. He’s been out — an issue not tied to an injury — the past two days and is listed as questionable. If he can’t play, Tavierre Thomas would likely take on a larger role.It's been a strange few days in a strange week in a strange season for the Browns, who will have to end a 17-game losing streak at Heinz Field to keep it going.Stefanski can only be in touch with his staff and players until they leave the locker room and he'll watch the game from his basement at home in Rocky River, Ohio. Bitonio will also miss his first playoff game as a pro after he tested positive.League rules require anyone testing positive to isolate for 10 days.Harrison was just placed on the COVID list Thursday. However, it turns out his test was a false positive and he was cleared to play after subsequent negative tests.“It was good to get Ronnie back,” defensive co-ordinator Joe Woods said Thursday. “The guys love being around Ronnie. He is just like the kid on the playground who just loves to play football. He brings a lot of energy to our defence."The Browns will also have safety Jovante Moffatt after the NFL's medical experts deemed he was not a close contact.Along with Stefanski, Ward and Bitonio, the Browns will not have wide receiver and special teams player KhaDarel Hodge, who is on the COVID-19 list along with offensive line coach Bill Callahan, assistant line coach Scott Peters, tight ends coach Drew Petzing and defensive backs coach Jeff Howard.On Friday, the Browns listed All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett (shoulder) as questionable, but Stefanski said he expects Garrett to play, and the dynamic edge rusher promised to make the most of his playoff debut."I am going to play like my hair is on fire and like I will never get another chance at it,” Garrett said.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Withers, The Associated Press

  • Depay shines as Lyon rallies to draw and stay ahead of PSG

    PARIS — Memphis Depay scored and created the equalizer as Lyon drew at Rennes 2-2 to stay ahead of Paris Saint-Germain, which got a scrappy 3-0 home win against Brest in the French league on Saturday.Rennes was coasting at 2-0 when the Netherlands forward Depay chested down a pass and volleyed home superbly in the 78th. Three minutes later, he teed up central defender Jason Denayer with a pinpoint cross.Lyon extended its unbeaten run to 16 games and was one point ahead of defending champion PSG and Lille after 19 of 38 games.Lille won at rock-bottom Nimes 1-0 thanks to a first-half goal from burly Turkey striker Burak Yilmaz and it trails PSG on goal difference.At Parc des Princes, new PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino was again without Neymar, who nurses an ankle injury sustained just before the winter break.PSG took a somewhat fortuitous lead when a header from captain Marquinhos hit the post and the loose ball landed right at Moise Kean's feet for an easy goal in the 15th.Modest midtable Brest cut through PSG' three times inside the first 15 minutes of the second half yet could not muster a shot on target to test goalkeeper Keylor Navas.After Kylian Mbappe — the second most expensive player in history at 180 million euros ($220 million) behind Neymar — fluffed chances, substitutes Mauro Icardi and Pablo Sarrabia added gloss to an unconvincing display with goals in the final 10 minutes.“The result is a bit harsh,” Brest midfielder Faivre said. “We know what the big teams can do, it just takes one move for them to punish you.”In Brittany, Karl Toko Ekambi recovered from the coronavirus and returned to Lyon's three-man attack alongside Depay and Tino Kadewere.But it was two former Lyon players who combined to give Rennes the lead midway through the first half, as winger Martin Terrier set up ex-France midfielder Clement Grenier just inside the penalty area. Grenier was involved in the second goal, scored by Benjamin Bourigeaud in the 54th.Depay then came to the fore.OTHER GAMESMonaco moved into fourth place after beating visitor Angers 3-0, and fifth-placed Rennes was one point ahead of sixth-placed Marseille, which drew at relegation battler Dijon 0-0 with playmaker Dimitri Payet surprisingly left on the bench despite scoring in midweek.Also, it was: Lens 0, Strasbourg 1; Reims 3, Saint-Etienne 1; Bordeaux 2, Lorient 1; Metz 1, Nice 1, and Montpellier 1, Nantes 1.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJerome Pugmire, The Associated Press

  • Seahawks, trying to force a pass to DK Metcalf, throw pick-six on great Rams gamble

    The Seahawks tried getting DK Metcalf the ball, but the Rams were ready.

  • AC Milan rebounds from Juve loss by beating Torino 2-0

    AC Milan bounced back from its first Serie A loss by beating relegation-threatened Torino 2-0 and extending its lead in the standings on Saturday.Milan, which is bidding for a first league title in a decade, was firmly in control at halftime following a Rafael Leão strike and a Franck Kessié penalty.Stefano Pioli’s side moved four points ahead of city rival Inter Milan, which faces a potentially challenging visit to third-placed Roma on Sunday.“I expected this response, because the players are young but strong and knowledgeable,” Pioli said. “We had a very high-level first half, then we controlled the match but also suffered a little bit, but that’s normal.“Now we will watch Roma-Inter for the pleasure of doing so, because they are two teams which play very well. But it is not the time to look at the table.”Milan hosts Torino again on Tuesday, in the Italian Cup.Defeat to Juventus midweek was Milan’s first in Serie A since March and the Rossoneri were still without several injured players including Zlatan Ibrahimovic — although the forward was sent in for the final few minutes.Milan led from the 25th minute when Theo Hernández surged forward from midfield and found Brahim Díaz, who sent a through ball in for Leão to prod into the bottom right corner.Díaz won a penalty 10 minutes later when he was tripped by Andrea Belotti and Kessié converted.Torino defender Ricardo Rodríguez almost scored against his former club but his free kick came off the crossbar.Torino also thought it had a penalty early in the second half when midfielder Sandro Tonali appeared to foul Simone Verdi but the referee changed his mind after viewing the incident on the pitchside monitor. Tonali was injured in that incident and taken off on a stretcher.SUPER ILICICJosip Ilicic appears to be back to his best after inspiring Atalanta to a 4-1 win at Benevento.Ilicic scored Atalanta’s opener, hit the post and had a hand in another two goals — for Rafael Tolói and Duván Zapata — after Marco Sau’s equalizer. Luis Muriel netted a spectacular fourth for Atalanta.Personal problems caused Ilicic to miss several months last year.Atalanta moved into fourth spot, nine points behind Milan. Benevento remained 10th.Atalanta has made a great start to 2021, having scored eight goals in its two matches and conceded just one.Ilicic put on a masterclass at Benevento and he set up a couple of chances before opening the scoring in the 30th minute. The Slovenia midfielder gathered the ball on the right and cut inside, dribbling past three defenders before firing into the bottom near corner.Shortly before halftime he sent a free kick crashing off the left post.Benevento levelled five minutes after the break as halftime substitute Christian Pastina, who was making his Serie A debut, lifted a ball over the top for Sau to slide in at the back post.Atalanta all but secured the win with two quickfire goals provided by Ilicic. In the 69th, Ilicic burst into the box following a quick one-two and although his effort was parried by Lorenzo Montipò, Tolói turned in the rebound. Two minutes later, a counterattack down the right saw Ilicic cross in for Zapata to volley into the bottom left corner.Muriel was sent on shortly after and he curled a fantastic strike into the top right corner for his sixth goal in five matches.BALLARDINI BESTS BOLOGNAGenoa moved out of the relegation zone after beating Bologna 2-0. Midfielder Miha Zajc and Mattia Destro scored.Genoa moved two points above 18th-placed Torino. New coach Davide Ballardini has won two of his four matches in charge.___More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsDaniella Matar, The Associated Press

  • Messi, Griezmann net 4 for Barça; Madrid held at Osasuna 0-0

    BARCELONA, Spain — First it was Pedro “Pedri” González shining with his assists. Then the injury-prone Dembele Ousmane earned a spot in the attack. Now the oft-maligned Antoine Griezmann is back to scoring goals.All in all, Barcelona is slowly showing signs this season might not be a wash after all.Griezmann scored a brace and set up Lionel Messi for one of the Argentine’s two goals on Saturday to lead Barcelona to a 4-0 win at Granada.Barcelona’s first three-match winning run in the league under Ronald Koeman put it four points behind leader Atlético Madrid, whose home game scheduled for Saturday against Athletic Bilbao was postponed due to a blizzard that has shut down the capital and made transit almost impossible through much of central Spain.“Our situation is still complicated, but the team is betting better. We have had three games on the road and won all three,” Koeman said. “We are more focused from the start of the games now, and when we are focused and move the ball with pace, there are few teams that can control us.”Second-placed Real Madrid was one point behind Atlético after being held at Osasuna to 0-0 in a match played in steady snowfall and with barely any scoring chances for either side.Atlético has three more games to play than its top title rivals.TWO TIMES TWOGriezmann got Barcelona started with his first goal in nearly a month in the 12th minute when a pass by Sergio Busquets was deflected to him by a Granada defender.Griezmann set up Messi to double the lead with a left-footed shot from the edge of the area in the 36th.Messi got his league-leading 11th goal in the 42nd when he drove a free kick under two players who jumped in the defensive barrier. It was his first goal from a free kick this season.Griezmann rounded off the big win in the 64th when he beat goalkeeper Rui Silva from a tight angle after Dembele played him clear with a lobbed pass.It was Griezmann's first multi-goal game in nearly a year.“They weren’t going in for me, and now they are. I hope they keep coming,” Griezmann said.Granada played the last 12 minutes minus Jesús Vallejo, who was sent off for fouling Martin Braithwaite with only Silva to beat. Braithwaite had gone on in the 65th to give Messi a rare bit of rest with the game well in hand for the visitors.SNOWY SETBACKMadrid’s only decent chance to breaking down Osasuna’s disciplined defence was Marco Asensio’s shot from distance early in the second half that goalie Sergio Herrera did well to parry.“We cannot be happy because we want to fight for the title and today’s draw does not help,” Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos said. “With the talent we have, we have to create more scoring opportunities.”Osasuna used heat lamps to melt snow and ice off the turf and deployed a platoon of workers to shovel the field before the match, leaving only a dusting of snow.Kroos said the wintry conditions “are not an excuse since both teams played on the same pitch.”But Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said the match should have been postponed given the travel difficulties. Madrid's plane was delayed for several hours at the capital's airport on Friday before taking off. The airport closed down shortly after and will remain shut until Sunday at least.“We were waiting yesterday (in the plane), and again today we had to wait, but at the end they decided to play,” Zidane said. “We didn’t see a soccer match today.“We have no idea when we will be able to go back home.”EN-NESYRI HAT TRICKYoussef En-Nesyri scored a hat trick for Sevilla to beat Real Sociedad 3-2 in a thriller that featured four goals in the opening quarter of an hour.Sevilla drew level on points in the standings with Real Sociedad, which was ahead on goal difference in fifth place. Sevilla, in sixth, also has three games in hand.En-Nesyri's second goal in the seventh minute was the best, a work of beauty. The Morocco striker dribbled past three defenders before beating the Sociedad goalkeeper with a low strike.“This could be the best game (of my career),” En-Nesyri said after his second career hat trick in Spain.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJoseph Wilson, The Associated Press