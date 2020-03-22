McConnell Says Congress ‘Close’ on Virus Rescue Bill

(Bloomberg) --

Congress is “close” to finalizing a stimulus bill to offset the impact of the coronavirus, but lawmakers are still talking, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

“Make no mistake, we’ll be voting tomorrow,” McConnell said in comments at the Capitol. He termed it a “solidly bipartisan proposal.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.