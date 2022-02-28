McConnell blasts Reps. Gosar and Greene for speaking to white nationalist group

Mitch McConnell Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) made a statement to a reporter Monday condemning Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) for appearing alongside white nationalist Nick Fuentes, Politico reports.

"There's no place in the Republican Party for white supremacists or anti-Semitism," McConnell said.

Greene and Gosar spoke at the America First Political Action Conference in Orlando, an event organized by far-right figure Nick Fuentes, over the weekend. It was Greene's first time at the event. Gosar returned after delivering the keynote last year.

Shortly before bringing up MTG, the camera showed a sizeable and raucous crowd. Fuentes praised "our secret sauce...young white men." Fuentes then solicited a round of applause for Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, and the groyper crowd chanted "Putin, Putin." pic.twitter.com/I8BGH1TYGm — Ben Lorber (@BenLorber8) February 26, 2022

During an address to the crowd, then called for a "round of applause for Russia," which earlier that week had launched an invasion of Ukraine. The crowd responded with a brief chant of "Putin! Putin!"

On his streaming show, America First, Fuentes has used the N-word and said he believes only 200,000 to 300,000 Jews were killed in the Holocaust.

McConnell was not the only Republican to criticize Greene and Gosar. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) described the two as "morons" who are "certainly missing a few IQ points," The Guardian reported.

Per Politico, Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) and Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), both of whom were censured by the RNC for serving on the Jan. 6 committee, also spoke out. Cheney posted a tweet calling Greene and Gosar "the Putin wing of the GOP," while Kinzinger complained that while "Liz and I can get censured, they're going to get help up as the future leaders of the party."

Story continues

As Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep Paul Gosar speak at this white supremacist, anti-Semitic, pro-Putin event, silence by Republican Party leaders is deafening and enabling.



All Americans should renounce this garbage and reject the Putin wing of the GOP now. pic.twitter.com/6fgpV6ohZ8 — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) February 26, 2022

Gosar was censured and stripped of his committee assignments by the House of Representatives in November after he posted an edited anime video that depicted Gosar killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and depicted illegal immigrants as flesh-eating monsters. Greene was stripped of her committee assignments in Feb. 2021 for suggesting (among other things) that school shootings were false flag operations.

You may also like

7 scathing cartoons about Republicans' defense of Russia

Conservatives pounce after Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court

Watch: Ukrainian civilians use their bodies to block Russian tanks