McComber recognized at diabetes gathering in Kahnawake

In Alex McComber’s telling of it, the success of the Kahnawake Schools Diabetes Prevention Program (KSDPP) has been a team effort – he just happens to be a big mouth.

But his colleagues know he brings more than that to the table.

“He says he’s a big mouth, but he actually has a very motivating, very inspiring way of leading the community,” said Treena Wasonti:io Delormier, a KSDPP researcher who has been involved with the organization for nearly 30 years.

For his achievements in the field of diabetes prevention, McComber was presented with the Caroline Daigneault Diabetes Shkaabe Award by the National Indigenous Diabetes Association (NIDA) at a conference held in Kahnawake last week – a surprise that moved him to tears.

“I don’t have the words anymore. When people are just coming together and giving that acknowledgement, it’s beyond being special,” said McComber of receiving the honour.

He emphasized that KSDPP has had many proponents over the years and that the award is a recognition of the community’s success.

“I’m honoured to be a key catalyst of bringing people together to share ideas, to be different – outside-the-box thinking, listening to the people,” said McComber. He emphasized that it is time for the next generation of advocates to begin being seen as diabetes prevention champions.

Plucked from his post as principal of Kahnawake Survival School (KSS) by Eddie Cross in 1994, McComber was one of two people first tasked with carrying out KSDPP’s vision of addressing elevated rates of Type 2 diabetes in Kahnawake’s children.

The mission of the organization was simple: something had to be done to prevent Kahnawake youth from getting diabetes.

“That’s seven-generations thinking. That’s our thinking,” said McComber.

These days, McComber is an assistant professor of family medicine at McGill University. He continues to be a community advisor, researcher, and member of KSDPP, an organization that is synonymous not only with promoting healthy lifestyles but also important research about diabetes in Indigenous communities.

“I think KSDPP has been a pioneer in bridging community and research,” said Céleste Thériault, executive director of NIDA.

“What they’ve done here at KSDPP is so magical, and it’s from a place of understanding and really inviting everyone’s opinions. I think that’s what bridges research for the future.”

The annual award is named to commemorate an elder who had served on NIDA’s board of directors.

“The significance of this award is really about empowering individuals to take up leadership in their communities about diabetes prevention and the importance of it,” said Thériault.

She added that having in-person gatherings such as the one in Kahnawake last week is vital to sharing information and ideas, especially those that can inform responses in other communities.

“That’s the magic Alex does here with the KSDPP team,” she said.

Delormier, an associate professor in the school of human nutrition at McGill University, recalls attending events in health promotion and diabetes prevention circles and being asked about McComber, a sign of the impact he has had even outside Kahnawake.

“He’s very much focused on community, valuing our cultural teachings as a way of promoting wellbeing, and wellbeing as a way of promoting our values as Indigenous people,” said Delormier.

“He’s very, very deserving.”

The gathering of the project advisory circle, which launched the research project “Mobilizing Resilience Through Community-to-Community Exchange: Seven Generations Thinking for Wellness and Diabetes Prevention,” took place at the Golden Age Club from July 6-7.

Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door