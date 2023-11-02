McCollum scores 29 as Pelicans overcome 22-point deficit to defeat Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — CJ McCollum had 29 points and 11 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame a 22-point deficit to defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder 110-106 on Wednesday night.

Zion Williamson added 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Pelicans, who improved to 3-1. New Orleans won despite missing forward Brandon Ingram, who was out with right knee soreness. New Orleans scored 27 points on 22 offensive rebounds.

Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 points, but he missed a 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds remaining that would have given the Thunder the lead. Chet Holmgren added 19 points and 11 rebounds and Jalen Williams added 18 points for the Thunder, who made just 7 of 34 3-pointers.

Josh Giddey scored 10 points in the first 6:20 of the game. The Thunder led 33-14 after one quarter as the Pelicans made just 1 of 12 3-pointers.

Giddey got the crowd going in the second with a pass from beyond the 3-point line to Ousmane Dieng for a dunk that gave the Thunder a 39-20 advantage. Oklahoma City eventually pushed the lead to 47-25. New Orleans started hitting 3-pointers and cut into the deficit, but the Thunder still led 51-43 at the break.

The Pelicans started the second half hot, and Jonas Valanciunas hit a 3-pointer to put New Orleans ahead 59-58. The Pelicans took a 78-77 lead into the fourth quarter.

New Orleans went on a 14-4 run to go up 92-81 before Oklahoma City rallied to make it close at the end.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Host the Detroit Pistons on Thursday.

Thunder: Host the Golden State Warriors on Friday.

Cliff Brunt, The Associated Press