McCollum cheered in return, helps Pelicans beat Blazers

  • New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum reacts to the fans as he enters the game after a timeout in which a highlight video of him as a Portland Trail Blazer was played, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, March 30, 2022. It was the first game back in Portland for the longtime Blazer, who was traded to the Pelicans in February. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
    1/7

    Pelicans Trail Blazers Basketball

    New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum reacts to the fans as he enters the game after a timeout in which a highlight video of him as a Portland Trail Blazer was played, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, March 30, 2022. It was the first game back in Portland for the longtime Blazer, who was traded to the Pelicans in February. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum, right, hits a shot over Portland Trail Blazers guard Keon Johnson during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
    2/7

    Pelicans Trail Blazers Basketball

    New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum, right, hits a shot over Portland Trail Blazers guard Keon Johnson during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum runs out onto the court before the team's NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, March 30, 2022. It was the first game back in Portland for the longtime Trail Blazer who was traded to the Pelicans in February. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
    3/7

    Pelicans Trail Blazers Basketball

    New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum runs out onto the court before the team's NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, March 30, 2022. It was the first game back in Portland for the longtime Trail Blazer who was traded to the Pelicans in February. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum, right, hugs Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups before an NBA basketball in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, March 30, 2022. It was the first game back in Portland for the longtime Trail Blazer, who was traded to the Pelicans in February. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
    4/7

    Pelicans Trail Blazers Basketball

    New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum, right, hugs Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups before an NBA basketball in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, March 30, 2022. It was the first game back in Portland for the longtime Trail Blazer, who was traded to the Pelicans in February. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, right, drives to the basket on Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ Elleby, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, March 30, 2022.(AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
    5/7

    Pelicans Trail Blazers Basketball

    New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, right, drives to the basket on Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ Elleby, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, March 30, 2022.(AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum, left, and Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks, center, and center Jonas Valanciunas, right, go after the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
    6/7

    Pelicans Trail Blazers Basketball

    New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum, left, and Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks, center, and center Jonas Valanciunas, right, go after the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham, left, drives to the basket on Portland Trail Blazers guard Reggie Perry during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, March 30, 2022.(AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
    7/7

    Pelicans Trail Blazers Basketball

    New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham, left, drives to the basket on Portland Trail Blazers guard Reggie Perry during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, March 30, 2022.(AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum reacts to the fans as he enters the game after a timeout in which a highlight video of him as a Portland Trail Blazer was played, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, March 30, 2022. It was the first game back in Portland for the longtime Blazer, who was traded to the Pelicans in February. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum, right, hits a shot over Portland Trail Blazers guard Keon Johnson during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum runs out onto the court before the team's NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, March 30, 2022. It was the first game back in Portland for the longtime Trail Blazer who was traded to the Pelicans in February. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum, right, hugs Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups before an NBA basketball in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, March 30, 2022. It was the first game back in Portland for the longtime Trail Blazer, who was traded to the Pelicans in February. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, right, drives to the basket on Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ Elleby, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, March 30, 2022.(AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum, left, and Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks, center, and center Jonas Valanciunas, right, go after the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham, left, drives to the basket on Portland Trail Blazers guard Reggie Perry during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, March 30, 2022.(AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ERIK GARCÍA GUNDERSEN
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CJ McCollum
    CJ McCollum
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — CJ McCollum received a 90-second standing ovation in his first visit to Portland since a February trade to New Orleans, then scored 25 points to lead the Pelicans over the Trail Blazers 117-107 Wednesday night.

“It was cool out there to see the love,” McCollum said after the game. “The standing ovation, it was special to be part of it. Myself, my family, we will probably never forget it.”

The Pelicans lead the Los Angeles Lakers by 1 1/2 games for the ninth spot in the Western Conference, which would put them into a play-in postseason game.

Fans hailed McCollum during lineup intros, and he received several more ovations and cheers throughout the night. He egged on fans by scoring 14 points in the first quarter, drawing roars with each basket just like he did for the better part of nine seasons in Portland.

“I got off to a good start and then I just got tired,” McCollum said. “I almost air-balled a free throw. I was just physically and mentally drained. I tried to focus on a game but there’s a lot going on. You can’t really explain, it takes your energy away because it’s emotional. I’m glad I was able to go through it and help my team tonight but I’m looking forward to turning the page.”

The love fest for McCollum was such that in the second quarter the Portland crowd booed an offensive foul called against McCollum, giving the Blazers possession.

“That’s love, that was funny. That was really funny,” McCollum said. “I’m appreciative of that. I don’t think it was a charge either.”

McCollum’s 3-pointer with 2:59 left gave New Orleans its biggest lead of the game at 113-100. Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas had 19 points each, and Jaxson Hayes had 18 for the Pelicans.

“We maintained a decent amount of focus and did what we needed to do to get the win,” McCollum said.

Drew Eubanks led the Blazers with 21 points and nine rebounds.

“CJ, obviously it was emotional for him so he was going get a lot of shots up and make most of them because he’s a great player,” Eubanks said. “I thought we did a good job for the most part on their big 3.”

Despite McCollum’s start, the Blazers led 36-32 after the first quarter. Portland led for most of the second quarter before taking a 54-51 lead into halftime.

After a 3-pointer by Hayes tied it at 54 to start the third quarter, both teams exchanged leads several times. The Pelicans took an 85-82 lead into the 4th quarter.

Portland stayed close for much of the game by outscoring the Pelicans by 24 points from the 3-point line.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Pelicans coach Willie Green wanted to recognize the honor it is for McCollum to received a warm reception. But he understood that the emotions would be a process throughout the game. “Once the game starts it’s a matter of taking a few deep breathes and settle into the game,” he said.

Trail Blazers: Wednesday night was the season debut for forward Didi Louzada and only his sixth NBA game in two seasons. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups is looking forward to seeing what the Blazers have in Louzada, who came over in the McCollum trade. Louzada scored five points in 11 minutes.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: At the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

Trail Blazers: At the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blastoff: Rookies Davion Mitchell and Jalen Green take flight in Kings’ win over Rockets

    In a city that is synonymous with human spaceflight, Davion Mitchell and Jalen Green were cleared for takeoff in Sacramento’s win over Houston.

  • ‘I’m glad he’s on our team’: Gary Trent Jr. praises Pascal Siakam

    Gary Trent Jr. spoke to the media after Wednesday’s big win over the Timberwolves. The Raptors guard discussed what he’s seeing from Pascal Siakam lately and how much he’s able to learn from him. He also shared his excitement about Thaddeus Young’s emphatic slam dunk, and how important it is to play with confidence. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Tom Brady thanks 'true NFL legend and pioneer' Bruce Arians: 'It was a privilege to play for you'

    Tom Brady took to Instagram to thank Bruce Arians after the coach stepped down as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

  • Beckhams' mansion broken into while David and Victoria were at home with Harper, according to reports

    The multi-million pound home of David and Victoria Beckham was broken into and raided while they were in an upstairs bedroom unaware, according to reports. The Metropolitan Police confirmed they were called to the property at 00:37am on 1 March and believed the theft had taken place between 8.30pm and 11.30pm.

  • Oscars co-host Amy Schumer says she's 'still triggered and traumatized' by Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

    The comedian and Oscars co-host is sharing her feelings about Will Smith's attack on Chris Rock.

  • Wanda Sykes Felt It Was 'Gross' Seeing Will Smith 'Enjoy' 2022 Oscars After Hitting Chris Rock

    "If you assault somebody, you get escorted out the building and that's it," says Wanda Sykes

  • Chris Rock breaks his silence on Will Smith Oscars incident at his comedy show: 'I'm still processing what happened'

    'I’m still processing what happened.'

  • Raptors vs. Pacers game suspended, Scotiabank Arena evacuated due to fire

    The Raptors led the Pacers 66-38 when a small fire in one of the arena speakers prompted the whole building to be evacuated.

  • Soccer fans, get ready to celebrate. Canada could clinch a World Cup berth at home Sunday

    UPDATE: The Canadian men won qualification to the 2022 World Cup, hammering an outmatched Jamaican side 4-0 on a frigid day at BMO Field. Here's a look at how fans reacted to the win. Jim Crawford says he remembers how surreal it was to be at the 1986 FIFA World Cup — the last time Canada's men's national team made an appearance in soccer's biggest show. Crawford travelled to Mexico that year to watch the team, which lost all its group stage games and didn't even score a goal. But the overmatche

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • Thompson winner with 10.6 left, Sabres rally past Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a fortunate bounce with 10.6 seconds left and the Buffalo Sabres rallied from four down to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-5 on Monday night. Victor Olofsson had two goals and an assist to help the Sabres win for the first time in three games. Kyle Okposo, Vinnie Hinostroza and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo. Thompson, the team leader with 28 goals, broke his stick on a shot from left wing. The puck caromed off the boards behind the ne

  • Canada's Reece Howden successfully defends Red Bull SuperSkicross title

    Canada's Reece Howden won the Red Bull SuperSkicross men's event in Andermatt, Switzerland on Saturday for the second straight year. The 23-year-old from Cultus Lake, B.C., had a good start and was able to hold off a charge from world champion Alex Fiva — finishing 0.30 seconds ahead of the Swiss skier. Switzerland's Jonas Lenherr completed the podium in third. Fellow Canadians Brady Leman and Christopher Delbosco finished ninth and 14th, respectively. "It was tough. With the track build this ye

  • Spurgeon scores in OT as Wild beat Blue Jackets 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored on a give-and-go 1:24 into overtime and the Minnesota Wild recovered to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 and provide Marc-Andre Fleury with a victory in his Minnesota debut Saturday night. Fleury, the three-time Stanley Cup winner who has the fourth-most playoff wins in NHL history, stopped 23 shots for Minnesota, which won its fifth straight game. Kirill Kaprizov scored twice, including a tying goal with 1:03 left in the third period to put the gam

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker arrested on DUI charge in Florida

    Pete Walker was reportedly driving at 82 mph in a 45-mph zone.

  • Why Fred VanVleet is vital to Toronto's 'Big-Ball' success

    It's easy to dismiss Fred VanVleet's role in the Raptors' new ideology but make no mistake about it, he's a rare breed in his approach and abilities which accompany&nbsp; Toronto's big wings perfectly. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canada's World Cup qualification sends fans into hysterics

    Canadians let loose as they watched the men's national team qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

  • Dadonov scores in OT to lift Vegas past Chicago 5-4

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Evgenii Dadonov scored in overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 Saturday. The Golden Knights trailed 3-0 entering the third but got goals from Chandler Stephenson, William Karlsson, Jack Eichel and Alex Pietrangelo. Dadonov then scored for the second time in two games since returning to Vegas' roster after the NHL negated a trade that sent him to Anaheim because of his no-trade clause. It was Ve

  • Tenn. lawmakers push for collegiate transgender athlete ban

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee would ban transgender athletes from participating in female college sports under legislation gaining traction inside the state's GOP-controlled General Assembly. The measure is one of 17 bills that have been introduced this year in Tennessee targeting LGBTQ people — more than any other state in the country, according to civil rights activists. “Even amid one of the most extreme time periods for anti-LGBTQ politics in our country’s history, lawmakers in Tennessee

  • 'Are you ready to meet your maker?': Thad Young's wife to social media troll

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young and Chris Boucher discuss the craziest things they've heard fans say to players and how betting has made it worse. Also, Young tells the story of his wife clapping back at a heckler on social. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.