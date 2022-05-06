McColl's collapses into administration

Person carrying a McColl's branded bag

Convenience store chain McColl's has collapsed into administration, putting 16,000 jobs at risk.

McColl's said the company's lenders did not want to extend banking agreements that were keeping the business going.

Accountancy firm PriceWaterhouseCoopers has been appointed as administrators and will look for a buyer "as soon as possible".

Supermarket chain Morrisons proposed a rescue deal on Thursday to try to safeguard the chain.

However, Asda co-owner EG Group, which is owned by the billionaire Issa brothers, could strike a deal to rescue the bulk of the company, Sky News reported..

EG Group declined to comment on the report.