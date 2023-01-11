McCarthy's secret deal, George Santos, Biden and Trump docs, abortion prompt fiery debate in new Congress

Candy Woodall, USA TODAY
·6 min read

WASHINGTON–The new Congress is off to a fiery start, wasting no time before diving into heated debates about the "secret deal" that helped Speaker Kevin McCarthy win after 15 rounds of voting, embattled Republican Rep. George Santos and former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents.

Those faceoffs come on top of the other more routine debates between Republicans and Democrats in Congress, who often disagree on government spending, the debt ceiling and abortion.

Here are the main points of contention:

McCarthy's 'secret deal'

U.S. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to Rep.-elect Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., in the House Chamber during the fourth day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 06, 2023.
U.S. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to Rep.-elect Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., in the House Chamber during the fourth day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 06, 2023.

Democrats used much of their weekly press conference Tuesday to rail against Republican leadership for chaos, confusion and a "secret deal" McCarthy cut with conservative hardliners to secure the speakership.

Criticism has also been raised publicly by some members of his own party, including from Reps. Tony Gonzales of Texas and Nancy Mace of South Carolina.

Some of McCarthy's concessions were in the rules package that passed Monday night, while other agreements were part of a handshake deal.

"There's still some questions that I think many of us have about what side deals may or may not have been made, what promises are made, what handshakes are made," Mace said to reporters.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., said during a news conference Tuesday morning that McCarthy "laid that out today to the membership" during a Republican meeting. He said some things, such as which members will serve on committees, haven't been decided yet. That's the work of the Steering Committee.

Meanwhile, Democrats say McCarthy offering concessions to conservative hardliners puts government spending – and transparency – at risk.

During a floor speech on Monday and on Twitter, Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., said McCarthy's speakership is weaker because of it.

"Speaker McCarthy may have the gavel, but he gave the election deniers and MAGA extremists all the power," he said.

How the GOP got here: The rise of ultra conservatives from Barry Goldwater to Donald Trump

What's happening with George Santos?

Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., sits in the House chamber for the fifth ballot as the House meets for a second day to elect a speaker.
Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., sits in the House chamber for the fifth ballot as the House meets for a second day to elect a speaker.

Two New York Democrats, Reps. Ritchie Torres and Dan Goldman,  on Tuesday filed a formal complaint with the House Ethics Committee against Santos for violating the Ethics in Government Act, saying he must be held accountable for "defrauding both Congress and the public."

This is on top of a Federal Election Commission complaint that accuses Santos of illegally using campaign funds for personal expenses.

Santos told reporters Tuesday, "I have done nothing unethical."

There should be repercussions for Santos' apparent lies, but he probably won't face any consequences in the House, according to Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., who said McCarthy needed Santos' vote to win speaker.

"Kevin McCarthy owns George Santos, lock, stock and barrel," Aguilar said. "The only reason why he was seated is to give George Santos that ability to vote for Kevin McCarthy."

Republicans say the issue is "being handled internally."

"Obviously there were concerns about what we had heard, and so we're going to have to sit down and talk to him about it and that's something that we're going to deal with," Scalise said Tuesday.

Closer look: What can Congress do about Rep.-elect George Santos, who lied ahead of winning his election?

Biden, Trump and classified docs

President Joe Biden speaks about border security in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) ORG XMIT: DCPS101
President Joe Biden speaks about border security in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) ORG XMIT: DCPS101

Republicans and Democrats faced questions Monday evening and all day Tuesday after the parties tried to find similarities and differences in the way then-Vice President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump handled classified documents.

Reports Monday showed less than a dozen classified documents were found in a locked closet in Biden's former private office at the University of Pennsylvania, where he was a visiting professor. The reports come five months after a search at Trump's Mar-a-Lago when more than 100 classified documents were found by FBI agents.

A key difference is that Biden is cooperating with federal authorities and the National Archives. Trump did not, according to authorities, and is being investigated for possible obstruction of justice.

Rep. Mike Turner, an Ohio Republican and House Intelligence Committee chair, called for an "immediate review and damage assessment" in a letter Tuesday to Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines.

Turner is seeking more information on documents marked "sensitive compartmented information," which he said is "the highest classification and most sensitive intelligence information in our government."

Democrats said there are many differences between Trump's handling of classified documents and Biden's handling of them, especially that Biden has been compliant with investigators.

"There is a process to handling documents," Aguilar said. "The president is handling it the way he should."

President Joe Biden classified documents: What we know and how discovery compares to Trump

Who's on and ousted from House committees?

Marjorie Taylor Green (R-Ga) takes a selfie with the newly elected speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. The House of Representatives reconvened on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, to elect a speaker of the House.
Marjorie Taylor Green (R-Ga) takes a selfie with the newly elected speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. The House of Representatives reconvened on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, to elect a speaker of the House.

The first big bipartisan win for McCarthy has also been a source of contention: committees and who will – and won't – serve on them.

House members created a Select Committee on U.S. Competition with China by a 365-65 vote Tuesday afternoon. Some 146 Democrats joined Republicans in the vote, giving McCarthy his first bipartisan victory.

However, a vote right after that to create a "weaponization of government" subcommittee was decided along party lines, 221-211.

Republicans say that committee, which will probe ongoing investigations within the FBI, DOJ and Homeland Security, is necessary to stop what they describe as a politicization of federal agencies.

Democrats are calling it the "tin foil hat committee," said Aguilar, who added that it is born of conspiracy theories.

Committees have been a point of contention this week for Democrats and Republicans, as McCarthy has vowed to remove three members and restore two.

Republican leadership is moving to prevent at least three Democrats from serving on any committees. McCarthy told reporters he intends to remove Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar, Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from committees.

Meanwhile, he intends to restore Reps. Paul Gosar and Marjorie Taylor Greene to committee seats.

Gosar was censured and removed from committees in November 2021 after posting an animated video that depicted violence against Biden and the killing of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. He was stripped of his seats on the Natural Resources and Oversight & Reform Committees.

Greene was removed in February 2021 when her prior embrace of QAnon conspiracy theories came to light, including past comments that 9/11 didn't happen. She was ousted from seats on the Budget Committee as well as the Education and Labor panel.

McCarthy also intends to seat embattled Republican freshman Santos.

Investigating the investigators: GOP creates panels to probe DOJ, China

Top priorities

Members of the House of Representatives are sworn in after Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was elected speaker of the House on the 15th ballot on Jan. 7, 2023.
Members of the House of Representatives are sworn in after Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was elected speaker of the House on the 15th ballot on Jan. 7, 2023.

Republicans have largely been focused on messaging votes in their first acts of business, moving anti-abortion bills and plans to defund 87,000 IRS workers.

All these measures are highly likely to fail in a Democratic-led Senate and be rejected by the White House.

Another priority for Republicans, which will see a lot of debate this year, is cutting federal spending.

Speaking about the debt ceiling, Scalise warned Tuesday that the nation's credit card is at its limit and Republicans think a cycle of raising the limit and maxing it out is the wrong move.

"Shouldn't we have an honest conversation about how to start living within our means, how to make sure we're not spending money that we don't have before that comes up?" Scalise said.

Democrat Brendan Boyle of Pennsylvania, the ranking member of the Budget Committee, called it hypocrisy.

"You can always tell when there's a Democrat in the White House, our Republican colleagues suddenly become concerned again about deficit and debt," he said. "When there's a Republican in the White House, they conveniently forget that topic."

Candy Woodall is a Congress reporter for USA TODAY. She can be reached at cwoodall@usatoday.com or on Twitter at @candynotcandace.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Secret McCarthy deal, Santos, classified docs: new Congress takeaways

Latest Stories

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet denies report he turned down $114M extension prior to season

    Fred VanVleet reportedly had big money on the table ahead of the 2022-23 season.

  • Ravens rest starters, focus on playoff rematch with Bengals

    CINCINNATI (AP) — With a playoff spot assured and only a No. 5 or 6 seed at stake, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh rested several starters and went with undrafted rookie Anthony Brown at quarterback in a 27-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Harbaugh's strategy, which he described on Friday as a two-game plan, could pay off now that the Ravens and Bengals are set for a rematch in Cincinnati next week in the first round of the AFC playoffs. “We did what’s best for our team and our

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Gustafsson, Kuemper lead Capitals past Blue Jackets 1-0

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson made their season debuts and the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 1-0 on Sunday. Erik Gustafsson scored 2:43 into the game and Darcy Kuemper stopped 37 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and second in five games. Elvis Merzlikins had 18 saves for Columbus, which has lost 10 of its last 12 games. Backstrom and Wilson took the ice at Capital One Arena for the first time since the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playof

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Kaillie Humphries of US keeps monobob series lead in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medalled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings. Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 mi

  • Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers 122-109

    DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored a season-high 34 points, Nikola Jokic recorded his 11th triple double of the season and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle. Jokic finished with 14 points — on 5 of 5 shooting — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists to help the Nuggets win their 11th straight home game. It’s their longest home streak since capturing 12 in a row in 2018. Denver remains tied wi

  • Canadian midfielder Ismael Kone makes debut for Watford in F.A. Cup loss

    READING, United Kingdom — Canadian international midfielder Ismael Kone made his debut for Watford on Saturday in a 2-0 loss to Reading in a third-round game in England's FA Cup. Kone played the full 90 minutes in the matchup of teams from England's second-tier Championship. Both goals came in stoppage time with Kelvin Abrefa scoring at the end of the first half and Shane Long in the 93rd minute. Kone showed his speed and vision in the 73rd minute at Select Car Leasing Stadium when he accelerate

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Dobbs 'proud of effort' despite costly turnovers vs Jaguars

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — All Joshua Dobbs had to do was protect the football. He failed miserably. The journeyman quarterback who was signed off Detroit’s practice squad just a few weeks ago turned the ball over twice in the second half Saturday night, handing Jacksonville 10 points in a 20-16 loss that could haunt the Tennessee Titans for the next eight months. The Titans had done everything they needed to do to beat the Jaguars in a winner-take-all game to decide the AFC South. Derrick Henry

  • Edmonton Elks sign all-star Loucheiz Purifoy after his release from B.C. Lions

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed all-star defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy after his release last week from the B.C. Lions. The 30-year-old was a CFL all-star in 2022 compiling 55 tackles, three interceptions and a sack in 18 regular season games for the Lions. In six CFL seasons, the five-foot-11, 190-pound back has appeared in 101 regular-season games for the Lions, Ottawa Redblacks and Saskatchewan Roughriders. The University of Florida product has a career 282 tackles, eight sacks, 16

  • Kings use power play to get past Oilers 6-3

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6. The Kings converted on four of their first six power-play chances and improved to 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season. It was the first tim

  • Tavares, Marner lead Maple Leafs to 6-2 win over Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — John Tavares had a goal and two assists, Mitchell Marner added three assists and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-2 on Sunday night. Auston Matthews, Calle Jarnkrok, Conor Timmins, Zach Aston-Reese and Timothy Liljegren also scored for Toronto, which swept its three-game season series with the Flyers. Marner, selected Thursday to the NHL All-Star Game, upped his team-leading points total to 49. Matthews trails Marner by two points after getting his 20th

  • Tatum, Brown help Celtics escape with 121-116 win over Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 33 seconds left, Jaylen Brown added 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-116 on Saturday. Boston maintained the NBA’s best record by winning for the sixth time in eight games. Tatum was serenaded with “MVP! MVP!” chants late in the first half while attempting a free throw. The All-Star rewarded the Celtics fans in attendance with his highest-scoring game since dropping 38 points against Ho

  • Blue Jays sign Drew Hutchison, four others to minor-league deals

    A familiar face in pitcher Drew Hutchison is rejoining the Blue Jays organization. Will he be a factor at the big-league level this season?

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Blue Jays agree to terms on one-year deal with longtime Giants first baseman Belt

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms with infielder Brandon Belt on a US$9.3-million, one-year contract. Belt, 34, was limited to 78 games with the San Francisco Giants last year due to a right knee injury that eventually required season-ending surgery. He hit .213 with eight homers and 23 RBIs in 2022. The six-foot-three 231-pound native of Nacogdoches, Texas, was drafted by San Francisco in 2009. He has spent all 12 of his big-league seasons with the Giants. "As we continue to

  • Siakam scores 27 and Raptors beat Blazers 117-105 for first win in four games

    TORONTO — In a key span of 18 seconds midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, Fred VanVleet calmly hit two catch-and-shoot three-pointers. While the all-star guard has fallen out of favour with some Raptors fans amid his recent shooting struggles, particularly with the March 3 trade deadline looming, the veteran's big shots restored a nine-point lead and stuffed a Trail Blazers run, en route to Toronto's 117-105 win over Portland. "Competing man, just trying to get a win and, again, laying

  • Gustafsson, Kuemper lead Capitals past Blue Jackets 1-0

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson made their season debuts and the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 1-0 on Sunday. Erik Gustafsson scored 2:43 into the game and Darcy Kuemper stopped 37 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and second in five games. Elvis Merzlikins had 18 saves for Columbus, which has lost 10 of its last 12 games. Backstrom and Wilson took the ice at Capital One Arena for the first time since the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playof