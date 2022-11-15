McCarthy passes 1st House speaker test, but hurdles remain

·6 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy won the nomination Tuesday for House speaker, clearing a first step with majority support from his colleagues, but he now faces a weeks-long slog to quell right-flank objections before a final vote in the new year.

McCarthy has led House Republicans this far, and with the party now on the cusp of majority control, he has a chance to seize the gavel from Nancy Pelosi if Democrats are defeated.

The GOP leader pushed through the internal party election on a 188-31 vote, with ballots cast by new and returning lawmakers, but the challenges ahead are clear. McCarthy will need to grind out support from no fewer than 218 lawmakers from his slim ranks when the new Congress convenes in January, leaving just a few votes to spare.

“We've got our work cut out for us," McCarthy said, his voice strained after the vote.

The Californian noted that past speakers fell short in initial voting only to eventually claim the gavel, and he has highlighted backing from right-flank Republicans Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio as part of his “vast support.”

“Either we’re going to lead as a team or we’re going to lose as individuals,” he said.

But Republican leaders are facing an intense backlash on Capitol Hill over their disappointing performance in the midterm elections, when McCarthy's promises of a GOP sweep that would transform Washington collapsed. Instead, the House could have one of the slimmest majorities in 90 years, leaving McCarthy exposed to challengers and risking his ability to govern.

The fallout is spilling down-ballot into other Republican leadership races and into the Senate, where Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell will face a challenge from GOP Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, the party's campaign chairman, in elections planned for Wednesday.

The former chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona, announced he was challenging McCarthy, saying his speakership "should not be a foregone conclusion.”

Many in the Republican Party are blaming their losses on Donald Trump, who is expected to announce his 2024 bid for the White House from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida on Tuesday evening. The former president endorsed hundreds of candidates, many of them far-right contenders rejected by voters.

It's not just McCarthy whose leadership was in question but others on his team. Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., the campaign chairman who traditionally would be rewarded with a leadership spot, ended up slugging it out in a three-way race for the GOP's whip job, defeating Trump ally Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., after a second-round of voting.

The No. 2 Republican, Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, had an easier time, winning the majority leader spot uncontested, by voice vote. Also unopposed, Rep. Richard Hudson, of North Carolina, will lead the campaign arm, the National Republican Congressional Committee.

And one of Trump's top allies in the House, Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York — the party's conference chairwoman and the first lawmaker to back Trump in a 2024 run — fended off rival Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida in a race that was closer than expected.

A self-described “Trump-supporting, liberty-loving, pro-life, pro-Second Amendment Black man,” Donalds is seen by many as a potential new party leader.

Trump backs McCarthy for speaker, but the two have had a rocky relationship, and even Trump’s support is no guarantee McCarthy will reach the needed 218 votes when the new Congress convenes, particularly if Republicans win the House with just a slim, few-seat majority that would leave him no cushion for detractors.

One Trump ally, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, opposes McCarthy and predicted he will fall short, as happened in an earlier bid.

“To believe that Kevin is going to be speaker, you have to believe that he’s going to move votes in the next six weeks that he couldn’t move in the last six years,” Gaetz said.

But saying she's "proud" of McCarthy for listening to all lawmakers, Green said "it’s so important for us to stay unified and get behind him as our speaker.”

It’s a familiar dynamic for House Republicans, one that befell their most recent Republican speakers — John Boehner and Paul Ryan — who both retired early rather than try to lead a party splintered by its far-right flank.

McCarthy survived those earlier battles between party factions, but he was forced to back out of a bid for the speaker’s job in 2015 when it was clear he did not have support from conservatives.

The weeks ahead promise to be a grueling period of hardball negotiations with the Freedom Caucus and rank-and-file Republicans as McCarthy tries to appease them and rack up the support he will need in the new year.

In a sign of how desperate Republicans are to bolster their ranks, some made overtures to conservative Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas to switch parties and join the GOP.

“They just said, ’name your price,″” Cuellar told reporters. “I’m a Democrat.”

The conservative Freedom Caucus lawmakers, who typically align with Trump, are prepared to extract demanding concessions from McCarthy before giving him their backing. They have a long list of asks — from prime positions on House committees to guarantees they can have a role in shaping legislation.

“I’m willing to support anybody that’s willing to change dramatically how things are done here,” Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., the chairman of the Freedom Caucus and a Trump ally, said after meeting privately Monday with McCarthy.

But even rank-and-file lawmakers are assessing their choices for speaker, a position that is second in line to the president.

“I don’t just automatically assume heir apparent, necessarily,” said Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark. “We are voting for somebody who is going to be two heartbeats from the presidency."

Democrats will hold their party elections after Thanksgiving, as Pelosi and the top two leaders, Reps. Steny Hoyer and Jim Clyburn, decide whether to stay on or step aside for a new generation eager to take over.

Pelosi could very well join the new Congress in January, declining to run for leadership, having won reelection for another two-year term representing San Francisco.

That's a route Clyburn, of South Carolina, indicated he would take if Democrats lose majority control.

“I’ve told everybody that I have no interest at this particular juncture of my life to run for speaker of the House or to run for minority leader of the House,” Clyburn told reporters. “I do wish to remain at the leadership table. As to what capacity that will be, I will leave that up to our Democratic caucus.”

___

Associated Press writers Kevin Freking and Brian Slodysko and Meg Kinnard in Columbia, S.C., contributed to this report.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the 2022 midterm elections at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections. And check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the midterms.

Lisa Mascaro And Farnoush Amiri, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene says she isn't afraid of a GOP civil war: 'We're going to fight it out'

    Greene's stance broke with a key House Freedom Caucus ally, Matt Gaetz, who said this week he will not back McCarthy for Speaker.

  • Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, flipping state for Dems

    PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Katie Hobbs was elected Arizona governor on Monday, defeating an ally of Donald Trump who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged and refused to say she would accept the results of her race this year. Hobbs, who is Arizona’s secretary of state, rose to prominence as a staunch defender of the legitimacy of the last election and warned that her Republican rival, former television news anchor Kari Lake, would be an agent of chaos. Hobbs’ victory adds further evidence th

  • Midterm results – live: Kevin McCarthy wins initial GOP speaker vote as Republicans on cusp of taking House

    Republicans need 218 seats to claim a majority in the House of Representatives

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene supports Kevin McCarthy's bid for House speaker, says it's a 'bad strategy' for fellow Republicans to challenge him

    "It's very, very risky right now to produce a leadership challenge, especially for speaker of the House," Greene said on Monday.

  • McConnell blames ‘chaos’ candidates for GOP flop as Rick Scott says he will challenge him

    Move will likely have Trump’s backing as ex-president seeks to purge GOP of disloyal figures

  • US sanctions firms over Iranian drone transfers to Russia

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. said Tuesday it is imposing new sanctions on firms and entities accused of being involved in the transfer of Iranian drones to Russia for use in Vladimir Putin's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The move comes after Iranian officials earlier this month acknowledged that they had transferred drones to Moscow. The penalties and diplomatic restrictions come as part of the most recent effort by the United States to disrupt Russia’s military supply chain and procurement network

  • ‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Says It’s the ‘Exact Time’ for Merrick Garland to Indict Trump: He’s ‘a Wounded Animal’ (Video)

    The attorney general is already "a day late and a dollar short. He should've done that this morning, before this guy announces," she said

  • Liz Cheney Gets the Last Laugh as Kari Lake Loses Arizona Gubernatorial Bid

    Lake’s taunting “thank you” letter to Cheney for an ad opposing her Arizona campaign backfired

  • He abused dozens of Indigenous children in Ontario. But did Jesuit priest's painful legacy begin in Montreal?

    WARNING: This story contains distressing details. As a Jesuit priest in Ontario, George Epoch sexually abused dozens of children in the 1960s, 70s and 80s. But Epoch's abuse allegedly dates back even earlier, to the 1950s, when he taught at Loyola High School, a private Catholic school in Montreal. Two students who were part of Epoch's 1957-58 preparatory class told CBC News the priest inappropriately touched them. Alfred Martijn describes that year as a miserable one, filled with fear and uneas

  • The Trump-appointed judge who blocked Biden's student-loan forgiveness compared the debt relief to a law enabling Hitler

    Texas Judge Mark Pittman ruled student-loan forgiveness illegal, after comparing the relief to a 1933 law that gave Hitler nearly unlimited power.

  • 'Once in a Lifetime': Octopus Wraps Itself Around Diver's Camera

    A woman recently diving with friends near Campbell River in British Columbia had a “once in a lifetime moment” when a friendly octopus wraps itself around her camera.Video by Andrea Humphreys shows the sea creature approaching the camera and eventually wrapping its body around it, allowing for some stunning close-up shots.Humphreys told Storyful that her friends were visiting from the east coast and had “requested” to see an octopus, having never encountered one before.“I did not disappoint, to say the least,” she said, adding that the experience was a “once in a lifetime moment,” and that she felt blessed about the encounter. Credit: Andrea Humphreys via Storyful

  • Break-in at Ohio farm releases as many as 40,000 carnivorous mink into the wild, police say

    Police say up to 40,000 mink were released from cages at the Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in northwest Ohio. Their diet? "Fresh kills," police say.

  • Power outages in Moldova after Russian strikes in Ukraine

    CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldova reported “massive power outages across the country” on Tuesday after Russian military strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure downed a key power line that supplies the small nation, an official said. “Following Russia’s bombardment against the Ukrainian energy system in the last hour, one of the power lines that ensures the transport of electricity for our country has been disconnected,” Infrastructure Minister Andrei Spinu said in a statement. “This has led t

  • A poor GOP showing in the midterms could hamper Kevin McCarthy's path to be House speaker

    Kevin McCarthy's ascension to speaker won't be smooth following the GOP's poor showing in the midterms. But no rival has stepped up to challenge him.

  • Illinois voters approve collective bargaining amendment

    SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois voters have approved an amendment to their state constitution guaranteeing the right to bargain collectively. The measure in last week's election was closely watched in Illinois and beyond as a gauge of public support for the labor movement, which has lost ground for years in conservative-led states. Unions groups say it could signal a new chapter in the struggle over workers’ rights as U.S. union ranks have grown as everyone from coffee shop baristas to warehou

  • Judge overturns Georgia's ban on abortion around 6 weeks

    ATLANTA (AP) — A judge overturned Georgia’s ban on abortion starting around six weeks into a pregnancy, ruling Tuesday that it violated the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court precedent when it was enacted. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney's ruling applies statewide. The ban had been in effect since July. It prohibited most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present. Cardiac activity can be detected by ultrasound in cells within an embryo that will eventually

  • El Salvador court frees Army officer behind Jesuit massacre

    A Salvadoran court released a retired high-ranking Army officer convicted of ordering the massacre of six Roman Catholic priests belonging to the Jesuit order during the brutal peak of the country's civil war decades ago, his lawyer said on Monday. The ruling ordered the release of Colonel Guillermo Benavides because of his age and because he completed a third of his sentence in October, according to his lawyer David Campos. Campos praised the court's evaluation of the case in comments to reporters outside the courthouse shortly after the ruling was issued.

  • Downtown Lakefield receives $100K for artistic streetlight upgrades

    Aged, neglected and cracked interlocking brickwork will be replaced with stamped concrete in Lakefield’s downtown core with the help of a $100,000 nonrepayable contribution from Regional Tourism Organization 8 (RTO8) to Selwyn Township. The money will also go toward the installation of metal art banners on streetlights along Queen Street in the village. The aim is to attract visitors and support future tourism growth in the township by enhancing public spaces. It’s part of the government of Cana

  • Trump Organization ex-CFO Weisselberg takes stand at tax fraud trial

    Allen Weisselberg, a longtime senior executive at former U.S. President Donald Trump's family business, took the stand on Tuesday as the prosecution's star witness at the Trump Organization's tax fraud trial in New York state court. The Trump Organization was charged by the Manhattan district attorney's office in 2021 with unlawfully awarding executive perks over 15 years without telling tax authorities and falsely reporting bonuses as non-employee compensation. Weisselberg, 75, pleaded guilty in August to avoiding taxes on $1.76 million in personal income and helping Trump's real estate company engineer the tax fraud scheme.

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin said a GOP majority could install Trump as speaker of the House. Matt Gaetz has floated the idea before.

    The speaker of the House is not required to be a member of Congress and representatives have voted for candidates from outside of the House before.