McCarthy foes relish the fight: 'A really beautiful thing'

·5 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rest easy, America ... we got this. What others see as dysfunction and chaos, many of Rep. Kevin McCarthy's opponents see as democracy at work.

Some of the roughly 20 Republicans declining to vote for McCarthy as the next House speaker are reveling in the moment, depicting their intransigence as a historic chance to correct the balance of power in Washington and give rank-and-file members more say in shaping legislation.

And while most House members are frustrated with the repeating ballots for speaker, fearing what it may portend for the next two years of Republican control, the lawmakers opposing McCarthy show no signs of giving up. In fact, they appear to be enjoying themselves.

“This is actually, a really beautiful thing," said Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., one of those opposing McCarthy, as the House prepared Thursday to take its ninth vote on who should be the chamber's next speaker.

Boebert said the action on the House floor was the most debate she's seen in her two years in Congress, “and I love it."

Moments earlier, Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., shared her enthusiasm.

“We have had more discussion and debate over the last three days than I have participated in on this floor for the past two years," Rosendale said. “And it's healthy. It absolutely promotes the collegiality that everyone is striving to obtain."

But the vast majority of members-elect — they still can't take the oath of office — are ready to move on. For them, this week's logjam in the House is preventing the chamber from focusing on the kind of kitchen table issues that voters sent them to Washington to solve. Many fear it could be the start of a new normal filled with gridlock and failure to get bills passed.

Republicans who served in the military gathered Wednesday to voice their frustrations. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, said there are a variety of missions some of the veterans serving in Congress want to accomplish, from cutting the flow of fentanyl to cutting spending.

“I don't think that the American people care about any of the so-called missions happening this week — rules changes, who gets more power, who serves on what committee. I can't think of one American who gives a damn about any of that," Crenshaw said.

Republicans expected to lead House committees focused on defense and homeland security issued a joint statement saying the impasse was harming national security.

“The Biden administration is going unchecked and there is no oversight of the White House, State Department, Department of Defense, or the intelligence community. We cannot let personal politics place the safety and security of the United States at risk," said the statement from Republican Reps. Michael McCaul of Texas, Mike Rogers of Alabama and Mike Turner of Ohio.

And that was just from the Republican side. Democratic lawmakers were just as unsparing.

“First time in 100 years that there is no Congress because of ambition, or power grabs, or dysfunction,” said Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, who will be the chamber’s top-ranking Democrat. “This is not a partisan criticism. Understand this. It’s embarrassing. It’s dysfunction. It’s dangerous. It’s stupid. Those are words that Republican have used to describe what’s going on in the House Republican conference right now.”

McCarthy's opponents are taking the criticism in stride. They keep finding different people to float for speaker as they enthusiastically force one vote after another.

Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., said his message to constituents is this: “If you think the challenges to America are maybe even existential, are really bad, this is exactly what you should want to see happen."

McCarthy's struggle so far marks the first time in 100 years that no nominee for House speaker could win the gavel on the first vote. Back in 1923, members of the Republican Party's progressive wing agreed to vote for Rep. Frederick Gillett of Massachusetts on the 9th ballot only after GOP leaders agreed to accept various procedural reforms those members favored.

Few seem to have enjoyed this week’s battles over legislative process more than Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas. He said the House is working just as it should, pointing to the success that some Republicans had a century ago in generating rule changes through fights over the speakership.

“The idea that we're having multiple rounds of votes on the speaker, it was commonplace in the 19th century," Roy said.

Roy has long complained that lawmakers don't have the chance to amend bills on the House floor, which often leaves them with the choice of voting yes or no on a product put together by a select few legislative leaders. He said changes being sought by the McCarthy holdouts are “all about tools of empowerment” for the rank-and-file in Congress.

“I am open to whatever will give me the power to defend my constituents against this God-forsaken city,” Roy said.

The House Freedom Caucus, which generally is made up of the GOP's most conservative members, has proposed that all legislation on the floor be open to amendment votes. That would dramatically slow the legislative process, possibly requiring the House to spend days or weeks focused on a bill.

The group has demanded that, if amendments are limited to some degree, that any Republican amendment supported by at least 10% of the Republican conference be allowed to be debated and voted upon.

McCarthy opponents are also wanting to restore a House rule that would allow any member to offer a “motion to vacate the chair," a procedure that forces a vote on whether to remove the speaker. They say it promotes accountability. McCarthy, seeking support from some conservatives, countered with a proposal that would allow such a vote with the support of five members.

The low threshold is troubling for some. Giving one lawmaker the power to force a vote on removing the speaker could become a common occurrence, predicted Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.

“How would you like to do this every week?" Bacon said, referring to the voting drama on the House floor. “I think that's the future with a few of these individuals."

Kevin Freking, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Vikings look to steady themselves for playoffs against Bears

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings come into the regular-season finale with the NFC North championship secured, a home game in the playoffs guaranteed and a bitter taste in their mouths. A lopsided loss last week left them staggering. They hope to steady themselves before the playoffs start. The Vikings will try to do just that when they visit the Chicago Bears to close out the regular season on Sunday. “Momentum is real, and it’s really big in the playoffs," defensive tackle Harrison Phillips

  • Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and three blocks as the Grizzlies won their third straight. Morant added eight rebounds and five assists. Jones had eight assists and Steven Adams tied his career-high with 23 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 19 points

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Despite changes, Broncos stuck with same old result in KC

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coach making all the important decisions on the Denver sideline was different Sunday. So was the one calling the offensive plays from a booth high above Arrowhead Stadium. The result was very much the same. Less than a week after the beaten-down Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and put 67-year-old career assistant Jerry Rosburg in charge, they fumbled through another game they could've won. Their defense collapsed when it mattered the most, and t

  • In The Rings: Formative steps underway for curling players' association

    A new quadrennial has done little to improve the often perplexing elite curling scene. A sport that still clings to amateur roots despite a growing shift to professional status seems stunted by a lack of unity among the various power brokers. Many elite domestic and international curlers have had issues for years with scheduling, convoluted ranking point setups, rule changes and in many cases, a general lack of communication. "There's not a whole lot of working together with this," Canadian skip

  • Pelicans' Zion Williamson (hamstring) out at least 3 weeks

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans are bracing for another extended stint without forward Zion Williamson. The Pelicans announced Tuesday that Williamson has a strained right hamstring and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. If that timetable holds, Williamson will miss at least 10 games. Williamson was hurt Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He has appeared in 29 of the season’s first 37 games for the Pelicans (23-14), who entered Tuesday a game out of first place in the Western C

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko scored twice and his Vancouver Canucks got a much-needed win Thursday, edging the Colorado Avalanche 4-2. Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller each added a goal for the Canucks (17-18-3), who snapped a three-game losing skid and won their first game of 2023. Elias Pettersson and Oliver Ekman-Larsson both contributed a pair of assists. Mikko Rantanen and Samuel Girard replied for the Avs (19-15-3). Vancouver's Collin Delia stopped 29-of-31 shots and Alexandar Georgiev made 39

  • Red Wings place forward Jakub Vrana on waivers

    The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers on Tuesday in a surprising move.

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin

  • Still no clarity on Jackson's return after Ravens' loss

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — It feels as if every weekend follows a familiar pattern for the Baltimore Ravens these days. They play a hard-fought, low-scoring game in which touchdowns are scarce. Sometimes they win, sometimes they lose — and there's never any more clarity on when Lamar Jackson might be back. Coach John Harbaugh said Monday he doesn't know if Jackson will practice this week, and time suddenly isn't on Baltimore's side. The Ravens are headed to the playoffs, but their 16-13 loss to Pi

  • Stars sign veteran Joe Pavelski to extension through 2023-24

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Veteran forward Joe Pavelski signed a one-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars on Sunday before he could have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. The extension for the 2023-24 season has a base salary of US$3.5 million, along with an additional $2 million in potential performance bonuses. The 38-year-old Pavelski currently is in his fourth season with Dallas and his 17th in the NHL. Pavelski has appeared in all 38 games this season and is th

  • Chargers' Ekeler hits 100-reception mark for the season

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler became the fifth running back in NFL history to have a 100-reception season with his first catch during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Ekeler caught an 8-yard pass from Justin Herbert on the Chargers' opening possession, giving him the sixth 100-reception season by a running back. Ekeler joins former Chargers great LaDainian Tomlinson, Larry Centers of Arizona, Matt Forte of Chicago and Christian McCaffrey as t

  • Panthers' failure to reach playoffs hurts Wilks' job hopes

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Steve Wilks’ bid to become Carolina’s next full-time head coach took a huge hit Sunday after the Panthers blew an 11-point fourth quarter lead and lost 30-24 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, eliminating them from playoff contention. Wilks is 5-6 since taking over as interim coach for Matt Rhule, who was fired after Week 5. And while Wilks has the support of the players in the locker room, it seems unlikely it will be enough to save his job as owner David Tepper heads into deci

  • Eichel shines in Knights return in 5-1 win over Penguins

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point of the season. Pittsburgh, a 2-1 loser in Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic, has lost six straight, going 0-4-2 since Dec. 27. After giving the Knights a 2-0 lead early in the first period, Eichel — back after missing 11 games — a

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • Texans revert to terrible play in 31-3 rout by Jaguars

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans had one of their worst performances of the season a week after ending a nine-game skid. The Texans (2-13-1) were routed 31-3 by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, leaving them without a home win for the first time in franchise history. Houston looked to have made progress in recent weeks, losing close games to Dallas and Kansas City before beating the Titans 19-14 last weekend. But this weekend, Houston was thoroughly dominated by the Jaguars to snap a nine-gam

  • Chargers may know by kickoff if Broncos game affects seeding

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley is approaching the final week of regular-season practices for the Los Angeles Chargers with a business as usual approach. What happens in the three hours leading up to Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos though will have a lot of bearing on the Chargers' strategy though. The playoff-bound Bolts should know by kickoff if their game has any bearing on the AFC's fifth seed for the playoffs. The NFL made that a reality on Wednesday when it scheduled the

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st