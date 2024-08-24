McCarron goal earns Glentoran County Antrim Challenge Cup

Glentoran regained the County Antrim Challenge Cup with a 2-1 win over rivals Cliftonville at Blanchflower Stadium.

The east Belfast side won the competition for three consecutive seasons between 2020 and 2023, but Cliftonville were victorious last time around.

The Reds had also gotten the better of Glentoran in a league meeting last month, and in the League Cup back in April, but a goal in each half for Kim Turner's side would secure the silverware on Saturday evening.

Rachel Rogan netted her 15th goal of the season with a header a quarter of an hour before the break to give Glentoran the advantage.

Then, with 20 minutes to go, Chloe McCarron fired home to double the lead.

Kirsty McGuinness would pull one back for Cliftonville in injury time but Glentoran held on for the win.