McCann family legacy continues in building with Eganville Wellness and Massage

Eganville – Opening up her own business in a building which has a long legacy of family business brings a smile to Chelsea McCann’s face, and she thinks her dad and grandpa would be smiling too.

“This was dad and grandpa’s business,” she said in the John Street building across from the Post Office in Eganville. “Dad wanted the budling in the family.”

Once the home of McCann’s Insurance, the new business is called Eganville Wellness and Massage and is not only the home of her business as a Registered Massage Therapist, but also houses the office of Heather Rudkin of Valley Orthotics.

Ms. McCann, who has been working in Eganville and other parts of the Valley as a massage therapist for over a decade, is pleased to be housing her business in a building with so much family history. Her father, Steve, was the third generation involved in the insurance business at the premises. He sold a few years ago to Greg Kelly Insurance out of Barry’s Bay. That company was later sold to BrokerLink and they now have a different location in Eganville, so the old McCann building was available for a new use.

“The building had stayed in the family,” she said. “That is what dad wanted. He wanted it to be in the family.”

A certified massage therapist for the last 12 years, she has worked in Pembroke, Petawawa and most recently in Eganville at the offices of Chiropractor Kathleen Doran. Registered Massage Therapists usually are self-employed contractors, so what she is doing at the new location is simply changing locations in Eganville, she explained.

“I have always been an independent contractor,” she said.

The move to the McCann building happened in the spring and required a lot of renovation and change. The bottom floor is occupied by the business and upstairs there is a privately rented apartment. For former McCann Insurance customers, the building is quite different now and is set up to be a place not only for her treatment rooms but to accommodate other healthcare practitioners in the future. The colours are also muted and calm and her own therapy room has a definite spa touch to it as well.

For Ms. McCann it is a bit of the old and a bit of the new. Where before she was renting a room from someone else to provide the services, now she is providing the rooms for others to rent, she said. The building is also very familiar to her, although the renovations have given it a markedly different look to suit her business.

Born and raised in Eganville, this is the community she loves and calls home.

“I stayed,” she said with a smile.

Outside of her time at work, she enjoys spending time with her husband and children, riding horses and taking care of horses. In fact, before she trained as a massage therapist, she worked in the equine industry.

“I was working at an Olympic horse farm as a groomer and exercising thoroughbred racehorses,” she said.

Her journey to become a registered massage therapist began when she was introduced to the idea by a friend.

“A girlfriend was going back to school,” she said.

When she heard about the program at Everest College, she decided to apply.

“I gave my notice at work and started on a whim,” she said.

She found she loved being a massage therapist and has not looked back. She still continues her involvement with horses too in her spare time.

Ms. McCann does a lot of therapeutic deep tissue massage as well as massage for relaxation.

“I do a lot of work with scars and deep adhesions and therapeutic massage,” she said.

There is also the relaxing spa massage to work out tight muscles or a relaxing massage someone books as a treat or gift from someone else. Clients typically book increments of either one hour, 30 minutes or 45 minutes. While a referral is not always necessary for massage therapy, it depends on the stipulations of insurance plans, she said.

Some people go to a massage therapist in conjunction with other treatments, including chiropractic or physical therapy. This can be very advantageous and help the other treatment be more effective too, she believes.

“A lot of it goes hand in had,” she said.

Ms. McCann can be reached for appointments at the office and she also has openings for other health practitioners in her building. The number is 613-628-3300.

Debbi Christinck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader