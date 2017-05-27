McCain lifts Oklahoma State into Big 12 championship game

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Garrett McCain hit the game-winning single in the top of the 10th inning as Oklahoma State advanced to the Big 12 Conference championship game with a 4-3 win over West Virginia on Saturday.

The eighth-seeded Cowboys (29-25), who reached last season's College World Series, will face either TCU or Texas in Sunday's championship game.

McCain finished 3 for 5 with four RBIs.

McCain gave Oklahoma State a 3-1 lead in the sixth inning with his three-run double to left field. After the Mountaineers (34-24) tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom on the ninth on a single by Jimmy Galusky, McCain once again put the Cowboys ahead in top of the 10th - this time for good.

Carson Teel (5-4) earned the win in relief for Oklahoma State, while Riley Troutt (1-1) took the loss for West Virginia.