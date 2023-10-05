MCC expels member for Lord's Long Room abuse of Australia players during Ashes

Usman Khawaja and David Warner stopped to remonstrate with supporters in the Long Room - SKY SPORTS CRICKET

Marylebone Cricket Club has permanently expelled one member and handed long suspensions to two others for abusing the Australian team in the Lord’s Pavilion after Jonny Bairstow’s controversial Ashes stumping this summer.

On a tense final day of the second Test, Bairstow was stumped by Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey when ambling out of his ground wrongly believing Cameron Green’s over was complete and the ball dead.

This incensed the usually sedate Lord’s crowd, who loudly booed and accused the Australians of breaching the spirit of cricket and, worse, cheating. The commotion extended to the Pavilion, where Australia’s players were booed as they returned to the changing room at lunch. An official Australian statement alleged that the abuse was not just verbal, but physical.

Footage went viral, showing batsmen Usman Khawaja and David Warner stopping to remonstrate with supporters in the Long Room and reserve batsman Matt Renshaw, who played no part in the series, laughing at members on the stairwells.

The MCC chief executive Guy Lavender was forced to take the unusual step of addressing the Long Room in a bid to quell the unrest and later “apologised unreservedly” to the Australians while confirming the suspension pending an investigation for three members. In the week that followed, club chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown said that the scenes “have brought shame on MCC”, and banned members from standing on the stairwells that players use to walk to and from the pitch.

With that investigation now complete, Lavender, a former lieutenant colonel in the Parachute Regiment, wrote to members on Thursday, acknowledging that while a “wider group of members were guilty of breaching the Club’s Code of Conduct”, the investigation and an appeal process had been complete into the suspended trio.

One member has been banned for life, another for four and a half years, and a third for 30 months. MCC has refused to name the members, but it is understood that they are all male. All three were found guilty of “abusive, offensive or inappropriate behaviour or language”, and “each case was of a seriousness that fell within the Higher-End of culpability” according to MCC’s Penalties Guidance document.

“Details of the disciplinary process are confidential and the Club does not intend to publish the names of the three individuals who have been sanctioned,” said Lavender. “Although it is clear that a wider group of Members were guilty of breaching the Club’s Code of Conduct on 2 July, the Club’s investigation has not yet been able positively to identify further individuals for onward referral to the Chair of the Disciplinary Panel.”

Cricket Australia welcomed the news, with a statement reading: “We are appreciative of the support of the team by the MCC at the time and these subsequent sanctions. We trust this brings the matter to a close and there will be no repeat of the behaviour in future.”

Australia captain Pat Cummins said after the incident that he expected memberships to be lost as a result of it. Khawaja said it was “disrespectful”.

“Some of the stuff that was coming out of the members’ mouths was really disappointing,” he said. “I wasn’t just going to stand by and cop it, so I just talked to a few of them.

“A few of them were throwing out some pretty big allegations, and I just called them up on it.

“It was pretty disrespectful to be honest. I was expecting a lot better from the members.”

MCC membership is considered one of the most sought-after in sport. There is a waiting list for full membership that extends to more than 20 years, and a total of around 18,000 full members and 5,000 associate members. MCC was founded in 1787, has been based at Lord’s since 1814, and remains the custodians of the laws of the game.

