MCC expels member for Lord’s abuse of Australia players during Ashes

Angry scenes in Lord’s Long Room (Sky Sports Cricket)

An MCC member has been expelled from the club and two others handed lengthy suspensions after Australia’s players were abused in the Lord’s Long Room during this summer’s Ashes Test.

The incident unfolded following Jonny Bairstow’s controversial stumping by Australian ‘keeper Alex Carey on the final day of the Second Test, with the tourists heckled by furious members as they made their way to lunch.

Television coverage and videos on social media showed several confrontations inside the Pavilion, prompting the MCC to issue an immediate apology and suspend three of its members pending an internal investigation.

That has now concluded, with all three charged with “abusive, offensive or inappropriate behaviour or language”. Of the trio, who have not been named, one has been kicked out of the club, while the others have been suspended for period of four-and-a-half years and two-and-a-half years, respectively.

“The actions of the three individuals in the Pavilion on the day in question fell well below the behaviour expected from our Members,” the MCC said in a statement this morning. “The penalties set out are the consequences of breaching the Club's Code of Conduct.”