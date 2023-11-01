MCC considers renaming Lord's stand because of slavery links

Sir Pelham Warner was born almost 70 years after the abolition of slavery - Getty Images/Philip Brown

The Warner Stand at Lord’s could be renamed due to Sir Pelham Warner’s historic links to slavery as MCC reacts to a damning report into discrimination in cricket.

Bruce Carnegie-Brown, the MCC chairman, said in an exclusive interview with Telegraph Sport the naming of the Warner stand is something the club “ought to keep under review” and that links to the slave trade are a “live” challenge which organisations have to be “very thoughtful” about.

“It’s something I’d like to take away and for us to keep under review as a club. Seeing Stuart Broad have a stand named after him at Trent Bridge shows the merit of connecting younger audiences to some of the current greats,” he said.

Warner, who died in 1963, was known as the Grand Old Man of English Cricket and his association with the club spanned almost 70 years. He played 15 Tests for England, served as chairman of selectors and managed the Bodyline tour of 1932-33.

The Warner Stand has stood at Lord’s since 1958. The current building was revamped at a cost of £25million and reopened in 2017 by Prince Philip. It hosts a restaurant called Pelham’s, with sweeping views of the playing area.

Sir Pelham Warner (right) was known as the Grand Old Man of English Cricket - Getty Images/Hulton Archive

Warner was born almost 70 years after the abolition of slavery but his family derived its fortune from sugar plantations in the Caribbean. His grandfather, Colonel Edward Warner, owned tobacco and sugar estates in Trinidad and Dominica, which were worked by slave labour from Africa. The Warner family were paid compensation by the Government following the abolition of the slave trade.

In 2020 in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, the club reviewed its art collection and removed portraits and a bust of its first secretary, Benjamin Aislabie, who directly earned money from the slave trade. It was announced in 2021, before Carnegie-Brown started as chairman, not to rename the Warner Stand because Sir Pelham never profited personally from the slave trade.

However, the report from the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket, which landed on the eve of the Lord’s Ashes Test this summer and was critical of MCC, brought the issue back on the agenda.

Story continues

The club’s members were described in the ICEC report as ”out of touch, elitist and unrepresentative of both the wider population and those who play cricket.”

Carnegie-Brown is also chairman of Lloyds of London which publicly apologised in 2020 for its “shameful” role in the slave trade.

“We did a review investigating the MCC and its involvement in slavery and actually it is really benign in that respect,” he said.

“There is very little link to money that came into MCC or Lord’s that derived from slavery. I had a much bigger challenge at Lloyds of London, where we clearly underwrote slave cargoes going across the Atlantic and are making a response around that next month. So these challenges are live and we have to be very thoughtful about them.”