MCC back down after revolt about Eton v Harrow at Lord's

The Eton v Harrow fixture will be played at Lord’s until at least 2028 after the MCC backed down on its controversial proposal to move the historic match away from the home of cricket.

The decision follows intense pressure from a section of members who accused the committee of ‘trampling over the history and traditions of Lord’s’ when it proposed to end the hosting of the Eton-Harrow fixture which stretches back to 1805 in favour of national boys and girls final.

Stephen Fry, the club’s president, supported the committee’s proposal to replace the fixture with a 'Road to Lord’s' final open to all secondary schools and hit back last year at suggestions it was about “wokism” by saying it would help cricket shed its “turgid image of snobbery and elitism”.

But Guy Lavender, the MCC’s chief executive, on Wednesday admitted the club had underestimated the level of outrage the decision would generate from members and that the club had been wrong not to consult first.

“There is quite a lot of self-reflection and lessons to be learned from the club from my perspective,” said Lavender. “The thing we really misjudged was the mood of the membership and whilst it is impossible for the committee to consult on everything, this is one of those issues where we should have done that. If we had done that earlier we would have identified this was an issue that would be polarising and divisive among the membership. That may well have taken this down a different course.”

The proposal led to the formation of a campaign group of concerned members, the Historic Fixtures Group, which garnered the support of high profile figures such as David Gower and Henry Blofeld.

After months of talks and the threat of losing a vote on the issue at the club’s annual general meeting in May, which would have imperiled the positions of Lavender and chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown, the club settled on a five-year extension to the fixture with a further review on its future in 2027.

As part of the deal both men’s and women’s varsity fixtures have also been guaranteed at Lord’s until 2028 and there are still plans to host a national schools final and Universities competition as well.

The MCC relies financially on its hosting of two Test matches per summer, which depends on the continued support of the England & Wales Cricket Board which is under pressure following the Azeem Rafiq affair to drive further diversity in the game.

The club’s committee has been caught in a battle between the need to meet ECB requirements on diversity while also placating a membership that is passionate about its history and traditions. “Maintaining your traditions and moves to open up Lord’s are the right things to do,” said Lavender. “But we are a members club and we need to respond to what members are telling us and this is one of those occasions where members were clear and it was right to draw a line under a difficult issue.”

It has dragged on for more than 12 months and opened divisions among the 23,000 strong membership. At one stage concerned members gathered enough support to force a special general meeting in September last year, where the club faced the embarrassment of losing a vote.

The club avoided what could have been an ugly SGM when it agreed with the Historic Fixtures Group to reinstate the Eton v Harrow match for the 2023 summer and conduct a survey of members in January over the future of fixtures at Lord’s.

The survey highlighted the differences among members with 44 percent voting ‘strongly’ for the retention of the Eton v Harrow and 43 percent ‘strongly’ against.

One reason given for shifting the Eton-Harrow and Varsity matches away from Lord’s was to ease the pressure on the square, which has faced criticism for a lack of pace in recent years.

But one source blamed this for causing anger among some members. “It made it an either-or decision and this self imposed 60 day limit for matches at Lord’s was just made up.”

Talks progressed in recent weeks led by Lavender. The club proposed playing the Eton-Harrow fixture every other year at Lord’s. This was rejected by the lobby group who proposed a ten year moratorium which would put the longer term future of the fixture in the hands of the next generation of MCC executives and committee. The club responded with a compromise of five years that was announced on Wednesday.

“It is a very pragmatic solution that works for everybody and looks to heal the rifts in the club that became apparent from the original time the fixtures were canned,” said Archie Berens, a spokesman for the HFG.