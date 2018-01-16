McBrayer leads Minnesota over Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) -- The cheers and hollers coming from the Minnesota locker room were audible at least 20 feet away, deep inside Penn State's Bryce Jordan Center.

It sounded like joy, a feeling the Golden Gophers hadn't experienced in at least 10 days after losing two of their best players - one to suspension, the other to injury.

''They were dealt a difficult situation,'' Minnesota coach Richard Pitino said. ''And they responded well, so hopefully this gives us great confidence.''

Dupree McBrayer scored 14 of a career-high 24 points in the second half and overtime, Nate Mason added 25 points and Jordan Murphy scored 22 and grabbed 19 rebounds for the Golden Gophers (14-6, 3-4 Big Ten) who snapped a three-game losing streak.

All three losses came after Reggie Lynch was suspended and Amir Coffey was hurt.

The tough stretch looked like it would continue when Tony Carr capped a late Penn State run with a 3-pointer to force overtime at 74-all.

Carr tied his conference career-high with 33 points, Mike Watkins added 20 and 11 rebounds and Lamar Stevens chipped in 12 for the Nittany Lions (13-7, 3-4) who trailed by 13 with 8:56 to play.

McBrayer hit a jumper then to put Minnesota up with its largest lead of the game at 63-50 but Penn State raced back with a 15-2 run. Mike Watkins capped Penn State's surge with his second steal and sprinted the other way for a dunk that tied it at 65.

But Minnesota's shooting prowess was too much down the stretch.

The Golden Gophers made 53 percent of their field goals on 35-for-66 shooting. That included a 10-for-17 pace from 3-point range with three coming in overtime.

''They caught fire, absolute fire hitting those three 3s,'' Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said.

BIG PICTURE

Minnesota: The Golden Gophers needed some positive energy and a win to kick off an East Coast road trip featuring three games in six days should boost their morale.